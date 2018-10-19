Britney Spears makes Vegas return with new ‘Domination’ show residency

Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas for another residency. The singer’s new show, called “Domination,” will be held at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February of next year. The news was announced on Ellen Degeneres’ YouTube channel in a half-hour reveal from the hotel during which Spears emerged to greet fans and sign autographs.

This past New Year’s, Spears wrapped a four-year run at Planet Hollywood’s Axis Theater. The show helped rebrand the city as a music destination as scores of tourists were able to take in hits like “Baby… One More Time,” “Toxic” and “Oops I did It Again” in an environment offering VIP services and top-notch stage production.

As Caesars President of Entertainment Jason Gastwirth recently told Variety: “It takes a certain kind of artist, one with a wide-scale fan base, a great music catalog and who’s capable of bringing it every night. A good rule of thumb would be, they’re identifiable by one name.”

Las Vegas’ music booking is carved out by Live Nation, AEG and Caesars Entertainment — the three largest concert promoters in the world — and the landscape has become increasingly competitive, with high-profile residencies by the likes of Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani and Queen with Adam Lambert becoming a major selling point.

Spears recently wrapped a European tour with Pitbull as opener. According to Pollstar, the pop star grossed $2.38 million performing at Paris’ 15,000-capacity AccorHotels Arena on Aug 28 and 29.

This story originally appeared in Variety.