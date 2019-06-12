Britney Spears flaunts bikini body in vacation photos with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is proud of her bikini body, even though she thinks paparazzi may not snap the most flattering shots of it.

The "Toxic" singer flaunted her toned figure in a series of Instagram snaps while vacationing with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Spears, 38, wears a yellow one-shoulder bikini top with tiny, cheeky black bottoms.

In one snap, Spears is seated and smiling solo.

In another, she lies down with Asghari, 25, and cuddles up next to him while standing in a third photo.

Earlier this week, Spears lashed out in an Instagram video, saying paparazzi made her look "haggard" in a series of candid shots.

“A lot of fans, in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake," Spears said in the clip. "But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?’ It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in.”

The agency that took the photos in question denied her allegations of doctoring the pictures.

“We think Britney looks great and it’s ludicrous to suggest the photos or video were altered in any way,” a rep for the MEGA agency said. “They were not. We shot thousands of photos of her over the weekend and are very happy to let her see the original files if she so wishes. It was good to see her happy and having fun and we wish her well.”