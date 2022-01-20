Expand / Collapse search
Bob Saget's final podcast episode with Margaret Cho drops after his death with introduction from Bill Burr

Bob Saget died at age 65 but had previously discussed plans to record a new stand-up special

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
The final episode of Bob Saget’s podcast dropped earlier this week more than a week after the comedian died unexpectedly at age 65. 

The actor was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. after a lengthy comedy show, sending shockwaves throughout the country as fans and loved ones mourned the loss. Before he died, Saget recorded an episode of "Bob Saget's Here For You" with comedian, actress, musician, fashion designer and author, Margaret Cho. 

In the episode, which runs roughly an hour and fifteen minutes, Saget and Cho talk about their love of stand-up comedy, with Saget noting that he’d rediscovered his passion for the art form in recent months. 

"I didn’t know I was going to love stand-up as much as I love it," he said (via the New York Post). "I haven’t loved it this much since I started, I think." 

Bob Saget recorded one last episode of his podcast before his death.

Bob Saget recorded one last episode of his podcast before his death.

Saget’s comments echo those he made during one of his last interviews before his death where he appeared on Real Radio/WTKS-FM show "The Monsters in the Morning" show and explained how excited he was to record a new hour of stand-up. 

"I’m not stopping. I have people go ‘you better retire,’ but I haven’t even done what I came here to do," Saget explained at the time. "As far as directing, as far as doing a really good stand-up special that I’m really, really, really proud of, that’s what I’m working toward now. That’s why I’m on tour." 

Comedian Bob Saget, pictured here with comedian Jeffrey Ross, discussed his love of standup on his last podcast episode.

Comedian Bob Saget, pictured here with comedian Jeffrey Ross, discussed his love of standup on his last podcast episode.

In a twist of irony, he noted at the time that comedian Bill Burr told him that he’d "better f’ing hurry up" when it came to doing all the things he wanted to do at age 65. Saget’s final podcast episode was actually introduced by Burr, who discussed the tragedy of his death and his podcast. 

"I have the honor to do the intro for, unfortunately, Bob Saget’s last episode of his podcast, ‘Bob Saget Is Here For You,’" a somber Burr began. "Which I think is a perfectly named podcast for him. That guy really was there for everybody. Just truly one of the funniest human beings I ever met and also one of the nicest. He was as funny as he was nice." 

Burr added: "I’m so thankful to have met him, to have known him and he was just the greatest guy ever."

Bob Saget spoke with Margaret Cho on the last episode of his podcast.  

Bob Saget spoke with Margaret Cho on the last episode of his podcast.

Cho previously shared a tribute to Bob Saget on her Instagram, noting that she wishes that she didn’t have the distinction of being his final podcast episode. 

"We talked about how long we’d been friends and doing standup at places like Cobb’s…it was really easy to talk to Bob," she captioned a video clip of the interview. "I wish I were not his final guest and I wish there were more to come from him. Thank you, Bob."

