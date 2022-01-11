Before his death, Bob Saget discussed future plans, excitement over new stand-up special

Bob Saget discussed his future plans for a new stand-up special in one of his last interviews before his unexpected death at age 65.

The comedian was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. hours after performing a comedy show. It turns out, Saget was on tour hoping to craft the perfect 90-minute special that he could hang his hat on and be proud of.

The comedian and actor appeared on the Real Radio/WTKS-FM show "The Monsters in the Morning" on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 where he discussed how important it was that he film a comedy special. During his first appearance, he ironically discussed how sad it can be when comedians with more to do die too soon, specifically referencing comedian Ralphie May, who died in 2017.

It didn’t take long before the conversation turned to Saget’s own career.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO BOB SAGET'S DEATH

"I’m not stopping. I have people go ‘you better retire,’ but I haven’t even done what I came here to do," Saget explained. "As far as directing, as far as doing a really good stand-up special that I’m really, really, really proud of, that’s what I’m working toward now. That’s why I’m on tour."

He noted that he was previously smoking a cigar with comedian Bill Burr and discussed all he has left to do, joking that Burr said: "Well you better f’ing hurry up!"

In his second appearance on the show, Saget offered a bit more information as to what he wanted the theme of his next standup special to be, noting that he currently closes his shows with a song called "I Don’t Do Negative." He revealed that he hoped for that to be the title of whatever he created next.

"It’s harder to be positive, it’s pretty easy to go down the negative rabbit hole," he explained. "Because everybody is hurting, everybody is mad at something. If they’ve got all the money in the world, they’re mad at their ex, or they want something they don’t have. If they have nothing, they’re mad because they have nothing. People are sick."

He continued: "I've just been trying to bring any positive energy I can. It sounds so annoying to people that I hate analyzing it but it’s true. I can’t take the yelling. I can’t turn on the news, no matter what channel it is."

BOB SAGET DEAD AT 65

Saget later added that the new 90 minutes he was hoping to film was indeed the thing he would be most proud of, he even called it "better than anything I ever did."

Sadly, it seems he won’t be able to actually film the show and bring it to the world.

Elsewhere in the lengthy pair of interviews, Saget discussed his philosophy on comedy.

"I just want people to have a great time, and that’s my job is that they leave and they go ‘man I feel so much better,’" he said.

He concluded: "You can make people laugh and it might not be their cup of tea, but you’re doing something great for people. That’s why I’m doing it," Saget said during the interview. "We all have the same joke, which is that laughter is the best medicine — no, it’s actually Percocet. Everybody has a version of that. Well, the other one is when they say, you know, if you could just make one person laugh, you’re a really crappy comic."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that Saget had been found dead in a hotel in Orlando.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the tweet read.

Earlier that night, Saget tweeted after a particularly good stand-up show in Jacksonville that he was excited to be performing again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight," Saget shared. "I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung - And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s--t. Peace out."