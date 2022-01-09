Bob Saget dead at 65
The sheriff's office said that detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use
Actor Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the tweet read.