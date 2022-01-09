Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Orlando
Published
Last Update 16 mins ago

Bob Saget dead at 65

The sheriff's office said that detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Actor Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the tweet read.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Bob Saget attends MegaCon Orlando 2021 at Orange County Convention Center on August 14, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 14: Bob Saget attends MegaCon Orlando 2021 at Orange County Convention Center on August 14, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.

Your Money