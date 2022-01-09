Bob Saget spent his final days pursuing love for standup at 65: ‘I just want to make people laugh’

Bob Saget spent his final days doing what he loved – making people laugh.

At 3:42 a.m. on Sunday, the star took to social media and shared a selfie at Florida’s Ponte Vedra Concert Hall where he had performed a comedy show.

"Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville," the 65-year-old captioned the post. "Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening."

The former "Full House" star revealed he was eager to kick off the new year by going back to his standup roots.

"I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight," Saget shared. "I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks Jan. 28 & 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung - And check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022 – – Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s--t. Peace out."

Saget had a slew of shows lined up across the country with his last being at Houston, Texas in June.

However, the world was stunned to learn of the TV’s star death on Sunday. The actor was found in an Orlando hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office revealed.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the tweet read.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Fox News that deputies responded to a call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando just after 4 p.m and found Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department also responded to the call. According to the spokesperson, the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

On Jan. 5, Saget gave one of his last interviews where he spoke about performing at Ponte Vedra. He noted to News4JAX he was having a great time heading to Florida and bringing comedy to audiences there.

"It’s a really nice theater too," he remarked. "It’s small, it’s intimate… there’s a few seats left."

Saget also told the outlet that at 65, it’s been thrilling to hit the stage.

"I really love doing standup now more than I ever have," he explained. "And I don’t talk politics. I don’t talk religion. I just want to make people laugh, you know? … I’m like The Blues Brothers where they would knock on the door and go, ‘We’re on a mission from God.’ I just want to make people have a good time and a good night out."

"I’m getting ready to do a new special so you gotta go on the road and that’s why it’s so much fun going out to places where I get to a long set," Saget continued. "You know, an hour. An hour and a half. Whatever feels right. I get to really play with the audience and try stuff. It’s not just all… I’m not as blue as I used to be. Some people go, ‘Saget, come on. I want ‘Entourage’ Bob.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll throw him in there.’ But it’s really kind of different versions. It’s me. I’m just being myself more. I love it. I just love it."

In addition to his excitement for doing standup in front of an audience, Saget revealed how he gets to be "completely myself" on his podcast called "Bob Saget’s Here For You." According to his website, it’s a "one of a kind stream of consciousness storytelling and real and honest conversations with amazing guests." It was launched in April 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic when stage performances were put on pause.

"It’s what you do, you’re making people feel better… that’s my job," said Saget. "And we get into the thick of it sometimes… It’s really a fun thing to do. And standup, once I was able to get out there safely, I did it. And there’s nothing like it. I’ve been doing it for over 40 years."

Saget rose to fame as the wholesome Danny Tanner on "Full House" from 1987-95. He reprised his role in the Netflix reboot "Fuller House" from 2016 until 2020. He also appeared on "The Masked Singer."

The star is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — whom he shared with his first wife Sherri Kramer.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.