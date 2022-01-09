Celebrities react to Bob Saget's death: 'The world has lost one of the nicest'

Bob Saget, the comedian, actor, and star of the TV sitcom "Full House" and the Netflix sequel "Fuller House," died Sunday evening in a hotel in Orlando, Florida, police confirmed.

The Philadelphia-born star was 65 years old.

Reaction to the news of his death began pouring out on Twitter as the news broke Sunday night.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan tweeted: "OMG! RIP. What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest."

