Celebrities react to Bob Saget's death: 'The world has lost one of the nicest'
Celebrities reacted to the 'Full House' star's death on Twitter
Bob Saget, the comedian, actor, and star of the TV sitcom "Full House" and the Netflix sequel "Fuller House," died Sunday evening in a hotel in Orlando, Florida, police confirmed.
The Philadelphia-born star was 65 years old.
Reaction to the news of his death began pouring out on Twitter as the news broke Sunday night.
'FULL HOUSE' STAR BOB SAGET FOUND DEAD AT FLORIDA HOTEL AT THE AGE OF 65
Comedian Jim Gaffigan tweeted: "OMG! RIP. What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest."