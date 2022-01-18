Jeff Ross details Bob Saget's 'star-studded' funeral: 'It was first class'

Jeff Ross detailed Bob Saget's "star-studded" funeral.

Saget was laid to rest during a private funeral on Friday, Jan. 14. The comedian was buried in Los Angeles surrounded by family and friends.

"Like Bob himself, everything was first class," Ross said in an email to Page Six. "The crowd was star-studded, just the way Bob would have wanted."

"The next night, we threw him an impromptu rock and roll shiva in the small room above The Comedy Store in Hollywood, where Bob started his career as a teenager," he continued.

Ross participated in Saget's funeral as a pallbearer alongside John Mayer, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jonathan Silverman, Mike Young, Steve Hale and Ted Sarandos.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's death on social media, saying it found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Hours before his death, Saget had performed in front of a sold-out audience in Florida.

Ross previously reflected on Saget's life during an Instagram Live with Mayer. The two opened up about their friendship with Saget while going to pick up the comedian's car from the Los Angeles International Airport shortly after his death.

"[Bob] really did take care of everybody. … If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy," Ross said during the Instagram Live.

"He loved making people happy. It didn’t matter who you were, your status. … He somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of," he added. "There’s going to be something missing for a long time."

On Saturday, Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, posted a tribute to the late comedian, sharing a selfie of the couple on Instagram.

"After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she began in the caption .

"I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we'd ever been and change each other's lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that's how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."

"Most importantly. I have no regrets," Rizzo continued. "We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I'm so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that."