The best reality shows on Hulu

Are you looking for a new reality series to watch -- or hoping to view reruns of your favorite ones?

Well, grab a snack and get ready, because Hulu has plenty of options to choose from.

Here are a few selections available on the streaming platform:

"Shark Tank"

In "Shark Tank," aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to the "Sharks" -- Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner -- in hopes of landing an investment.

Seasons 1 to 8 as well as Season 11 are available.

"Fixer Upper"

Chip and Joanna Gaines help families in Waco, Texas turn fixer-uppers into their dream home.

Seasons 1 to 5 are available.

"90 Day Fiancé"

"90 Day Fiancé" follows international couples and their journeys as they decide whether or not to tie the knot within 90 days of their hopeful-future spouse arriving in the U.S.

Seasons 1 to 5 are available in addition to Seasons 1 to 2 for the spin-off "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" and Seasons 1 to 4 for the spin-off "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"

"Lego Masters"

FOX's "Lego Masters" -- hosted by Will Arnett -- sees 12 teams of two compete against each other with brick-building creations in hopes of winning the cash prize.

Season 1 is available.

"The Masked Singer"

In this singing competition series from FOX, stars dress up in over-the-top costumes -- to hide their identities from both the audience and panelists -- as they perform their hearts out.

Seasons 1 to 3 are available.

"Top Chef"

"Top Chef" follows a group of aspiring chefs -- all competing in culinary challenges for the grand prize: the prestigious title of "Top Chef" and cash.

Seasons 1 to 16 are available.

"Property Brothers"

Twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, a real estate expert and a contractor respectively, team up and use their skills to help clients look for, buy, and transform their homes.

Seasons 1 to 13 are available.