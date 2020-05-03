Tim Allen, Bret Michaels, more FOX stars share the shows they're binging during coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Even the stars have turned to television to keep themselves busy during the coronavirus quarantine.

A slew of FOX stars including Tim Allen, Lou Diamond Phillips, and more recently spoke to Fox News about what shows they're binging while stuck at home.

Allen, star of "Last Man Standing," said that he's putting some time into a wide range of series.

"I've been watching a thing called 'Devs' D-E-V-S, and then 'Westworld,' which I was, been involved with throughout," said the 66-year-old actor. "And then I've become a fan, because I love the characters in 'Schitt's Creek' and I've all the sudden discovered it and I like every single person in it."

Phillips, star of "Prodigal Son," said he's been "binging 'Ozark.'"

"[I] finished all three seasons like that," said Phillips, 58, with a snap. "Thank goodness 'Killing Eve' is back, thank goodness you know, 'Better Call Saul,' there's a bunch."

His co-star, Halston Sage said she's caught up on one of this year's new dramas.

"I finally finished '9-1-1: Lone Star,'" said the 26-year-old actress. "And also, 'Killing Eve' and 'Little Fires Everywhere.'"

Vivica A. Fox, who appeared in "Empire," has been keeping her mind sharp with some entertaining programming, she said.

"I have been binge-watching The Game Show Network," explained the actress. "'Family Feud,' I love trivia games, 'Cash Cab,' all that stuff."

Fox, 55, said she's also tuned in to a new docuseries, which is currently still airing.

"And then I watched ESPN's 'The Last Dance,' the Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls journey," she said. "Wow, was that awesome."

Bret Michaels, a recently-revealed cast member of "The Masked Singer, said he's turned to some lighter fare.

"I'm a fan of 'Modern Family,' I've watched it from the pilot. I mean, the very pilot all through until their finale," revealed the 57-year-old musician. "It's one of the shows for me that I like the humor and it makes me smile."

He added: "It has a lot of emotions to it, but it puts a smile on my face like 'The Masked Singer.'"

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report