Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network launch delayed due to coronavirus

Chip and Joanna Gaines fans will have to wait a bit longer for the launch of the couple's upcoming Magnolia Network.

Discovery announced Tuesday that the Magnolia Network's debut, originally set for October 4, has been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

"Right now, it's important that we all continue to look out for one another by upholding the guidelines set forth by the experts, leaders and front-line heroes working tirelessly to get us all through this difficult time," Chip and Joanna said in a statement shared with Fox News.

"With this as our top priority, we've decided to delay Magnolia Network's launch until we can safely resume production. We have an incredible team behind us and we look forward to the days ahead when we can get back to work, telling good stories that encourage, motivate and inspire hope."

The TV couple did not share a new date for the launch but announced an upcoming four-hour preview event to take place on April 26 on the DIY Network.

The special will air "never-before-seen" footage along with commentary from the beloved home remodelers. It promises a look back at some of their memories over their five-year "Fixer Upper" journey, according to the press release.

Additionally, the release shared details on some of the upcoming content Magnolia Network viewers can look forward to once the network is underway. Upcoming programs include "Floret Flower Farm," following one of the most successful organic flower farms in the United States, as well as a series titled "Bespoke Kitchens," which will show kitchen renovations by England-based deVOLD Kitchens, in addition to a number of home repair shows.

The network's delay keeps in line with a number of other television and films whose releases were affected by the global pandemic. Magnolia Network President Allison Page also shared her excitement about the upcoming network, promising viewers that once it gets off the ground, viewers will be hooked.

"It's been seven years since we first met Chip and Jo. A shared passion for their work is what first attracted an audience looking for great home renovations, but it was their authenticity, relatability, family focus and zest for life that made America fall in love with them," Page said.

"We are so excited to introduce viewers to their next chapter, sharing tales of courage, risk, humor, triumph, failure and rebirth in an effort to celebrate good stories and the people that live them."

"Magnolia Presents: A Look Back and A Look Ahead" will air on DIY Network at 5 p.m. EDT on April 26.