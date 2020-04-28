Zooey Deschanel shares sweet birthday post to boyfriend Jonathan Scott: ‘You are one of a kind wonderful’

It’s the little things that count. Zooey Deschanel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable snap in honor of boyfriend Jonathan Scott’s 42nd birthday.

The 40-year-old actress and the “Property Brothers” star have been in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean the pair isn’t celebrating the milestone, and Deschanel is stoked she simply gets to make his birthday cake.

“This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy,” she captioned a black-and-white snap of herself placing a great big smooch on the cheek of the “Brother vs. Brother” star. “Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful.”

Scott also shared a tribute to himself, inadvertently, when he wished his twin “little brother” Drew Scott a happy birthday by sharing a throwback photo of the twins as toddlers.

“Happy Birthday to my little brother…by four minutes,” he quipped. “I wouldn’t want to be on this life journey with anyone else. Looking forward to celebrating our 42 times around the sun soon!”

Scott and Deschanel were first romantically linked when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Silver Lake, Calif., in early September 2019.

Soon after, they were seen smooching on the Sept. 30 episode of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” The rumored couple was sitting behind the series' host, Tom Bergeron.

Deschanel and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik split in early September 2019. Pechenik filed for divorce one month later.

She shared her first photo with Scott on Instagram, showing their visit to Universal Studio's haunted house and making their relationship official in the eyes of social media.