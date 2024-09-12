Alec Baldwin's brother says 'Rust' trial was manipulation of legal system

For Stephen Baldwin, sitting in the New Mexico courtroom to support his brother, Alec Baldwin, during his trial was a surreal experience.

"To be in the room, this is going to sound hokey, but it literally felt like it was you were in a movie," Baldwin told Fox News Digital. "And it was creepy because I make movies. I’m not even trying to be funny."

Alec was charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021. After nearly three years in and out of court, in July Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the charge cannot be brought against the actor again.

"The state's willful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate," Sommer said. "If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith, it certainly comes so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching prejudice."

The judge added, "There is no way for the court to right this wrong."

Baldwin recalled watching it unfold, including the sudden resignation of special prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson before Alec’s case was dismissed, which left him stunned.

"But clearly, the judge found it heinous. So, it was just wild," he said. "And no matter what, family’s family, you know, so [it was a] very positive outcome of my brother and I spending more time together."

"I was just blessed that I was able to take the time and be there and support him and be in the room."

Baldwin said Alec is "doing much better and healthier and getting ready for his new show and enjoying his family."

He added, "An accident’s an accident, but to have the legal system manipulated in any way falsely is just not right in any way ever for anyone, especially when a life has been lost. So, our prayers are always going out and going up for all of that stuff."

The "Usual Suspects" star revealed that Alec will be joining him on his upcoming podcast, "One Bad Movie."

"It’s a very unique conversation where people are really letting their hair down and telling stories that even they are saying on the show, you know, like, ‘Wow, I can't believe I just told that story.’ We're having a blast," he said of the podcast.

Episodes of "One Bad Movie" will feature guests from all aspects of Hollywood, from celebrities to behind-the-scenes players, sharing their thoughts on the industry and revealing some of their favorite "bad movies." Apart from his brother, Alec, dropping by, other upcoming guests include Jamie Kennedy, Denise Richards, Eric Roberts, Beverly Mitchell, Melissa Rivers, Bronson Pinchot and Michael Madsen.

The inspiration for the podcast came from Baldwin’s own experiences as an actor, producer and writer, looking back on having to do multiple interviews to promote projects and wanting to shake things up.

"It just generates different conversations. That's what's been the most fun for me," he said, noting one of his favorite interviews so far has been with Eric Roberts about his film "The Pope of Greenwich Village."

"We grew up doing impersonations of [it] when I was a kid, Alec and I would do quotes from the movies. And, you know, so it's just been, again, a very unique conversation with a lot of fun people who are enjoying the conversation because as an actor or somebody in Hollywood or in the film industry, it's just a different conversation."

The 58-year-old has even more to celebrate with the recent arrival of his grandson, Jack, from daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber.

"He's very healthy, very beautiful," the proud grandpa said, adding jokingly, "And staying quiet."

As for advice for his daughter, Baldwin said, "The cool part is, Hailey grew up with some of the best food ever and grew up with some kind of older school methodology about babies."

He continued, explaining that his wife of 34 years, Kennya, checks in a lot with Hailey on "what she's doing now, which is health wise, an amazing thing, but for the baby and stuff and that they go back and forth talking about like remedies and fun stuff for skin and know different stuff like that."

With a new grandchild, podcast and other projects, Baldwin’s life is good, but he still focuses on taking things "one day at a time."

"Life’s a gift and stress is a killer and get off your phone," he said, adding with a laugh, "Check out ‘One Bad Movie’ because laughter's a great medicine!"

He continued, "But no, I'm 58 and my kids are married, and I got two grandkids. And the podcast's going to be fun. These are good times for me."

Part of the good times he credits to his faith, saying, "the simple, quiet Christian life, now a little prayer guy, you know, keep my mouth shut, you know [I] have fun, make movies, enjoy love."

"One Bad Movie" launches on Tuesday, Sept. 17, on iHeartRadio.