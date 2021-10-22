Alec Baldwin's brother Stephen reacts to accidental shooting on 'Rust' movie set

Stephen Baldwin is asking for "prayers" after his brother Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed someone on the set of his latest film "Rust."

Alec, 63, discharged a prop gun and killed the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. "Rust" director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital.

On Friday, Stephen posted his statement on Instagram which read, "Asking for prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the tragic in the wake of this tragic accident thank you." He captioned the post, "Psalm91."

The incident took place on Thursday at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones," a spokesperson for Rust Movies Productions LLC said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation," the statement continued. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

As indicated in the statement, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

"Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released," a rep from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said, per the outlet. "No arrests or charges have been filed."

They added: "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

A news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the set around 1:50 p.m. local time, and the call indicated an individual had been shot.

Reps for the Baldwin family, the production company, and the victims did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.