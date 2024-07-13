Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Alec Baldwin celebrates 'Rust' trial dismissal at New Mexico hotel party

Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case was dismissed Friday in Santa Fe

Rebecca Rosenberg By Rebecca Rosenberg Fox News
Published
Alec Baldwin’s case dismissal is like him ‘winning the lottery’: Brian Claypool Video

Alec Baldwin’s case dismissal is like him ‘winning the lottery’: Brian Claypool

Criminal defense attorney Brian Claypool joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ manslaughter case dismissed by the judge.

SANTE FE, N.M. Elated actor Alec Baldwin feted the abrupt dismissal of his involuntary manslaughter case Friday at his swanky New Mexico hotel bar before enjoying dinner at a popular local Mexican restaurant in Santa Fe.

Baldwin took an SUV a short distance from the courthouse to the El Dorado Hotel and quickly took a seat near the bar, where he celebrated with his wife, Hilaria, and his sprawling legal team, including Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

His brother, Stephen, soon joined him.

FATAL TIMELINE IN ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING THAT LED TO ACTORS INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE

Actor Alec Baldwin reacts during his trial for involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin cried in court after his involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed.  (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP)

The joyous scene was captured by a camera crew who appeared to be connected to a documentary in the works by filmmaker Rory Kennedy, who was also present.

Clearly relieved by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer's shock ruling in the Santa Fe First Judicial District Court that ended his three-year legal slog, Baldwin chatted breezily with well-wishers while nursing a pint of beer.

HIlaria was equally ebullient, conversing with several of the congregants and smiling widely.

Alec Baldwin at party celebrating dismissal.

Alec Baldwin at the El Dorado Hotel & Spa bar Friday night in Santa Fe, N.M., celebrating the dismissal of his involuntary manslaughter case. He's shown being interviewed by a videographer, as his legal team sips cocktails. (Fox News Digital)

The actor changed out of the suit he wore to court, donning a black T-shirt, blue blazer and blue slacks before heading out to dine at nearby Casa Chimayo with his brother, Stephen, and others in his entourage.

Hilaria, who sobbed in court after the ruling before hugging her spouse, joined the party later on in the evening.

Alec Baldwin gets on a plane

Alec Baldwin boards a private jet in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday. The case of involuntary manslaughter against the actor  was thrown out of court yesterday by the judge, and it cannot be filed again.  (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The next day, Baldwin generously tipped the hotel staff, then took an SUV to the Albuquerque airport and hopped on a private plane back to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the Western film "Rust" in 2021.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING TRIAL: REALITY SHOW IS A ‘TERRIBLE PR BLUNDER,’ EXPERT SAYS

Alec Baldwin celebrates dismissal victory at hotel.

Alec Baldwin celebrates the dismissal of his involuntary manslaughter as a camera crew captures the joyous occasion. (Fox News Digital)

Prosecutors argued that he flouted basic gun safety rules and that his negligence led to Hutchins' death.

But his attorneys argued for dismissal on the grounds that prosecutors failed to turn over key evidence in the case.

  • Alec Baldwin interacts with his wife Hilaria Baldwin during his hearing in Santa Fe County District Court
    Image 1 of 4

    Alec Baldwin interacts with his wife Hilaria Baldwin during his hearing in Santa Fe County District Court, Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Baldwin is facing a single charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a cinematographer.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

  • Alec Baldwin departs court alongside Hilaria Baldwin, Elizabeth Keuchler and Stephen Baldwin
    Image 2 of 4

    Alec Baldwin departs court alongside Hilaria Baldwin, Elizabeth Keuchler and Stephen Baldwin at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Attorneys presented opening statements today, nearly three years after the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

  • Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin arrive at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico
    Image 3 of 4

    Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin arrive at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Witness testimony for Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter continues today, nearly three years after the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

  • The Eldorado Hotel & Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico
    Image 4 of 4

    The Eldorado Hotel &amp; Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Monday, July 8, 2024. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Baldwin began weeping in court after Sommer formally concluded the case against him and dismissed it with prejudice -- meaning the charges against him cannot be revived.

The judge agreed that special prosecutor Kari Morrissey had failed to disclose a batch of live rounds that had been turned into the local sheriff's office by a retired police officer who said they came from the same batch as the bullet that killed Hutchins.

Baldwin had faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

