Alec Baldwin celebrates 'Rust' trial dismissal at New Mexico hotel party

SANTE FE, N.M. Elated actor Alec Baldwin feted the abrupt dismissal of his involuntary manslaughter case Friday at his swanky New Mexico hotel bar before enjoying dinner at a popular local Mexican restaurant in Santa Fe.

Baldwin took an SUV a short distance from the courthouse to the El Dorado Hotel and quickly took a seat near the bar, where he celebrated with his wife, Hilaria, and his sprawling legal team, including Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

His brother, Stephen, soon joined him.

FATAL TIMELINE IN ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING THAT LED TO ACTORS INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE

The joyous scene was captured by a camera crew who appeared to be connected to a documentary in the works by filmmaker Rory Kennedy, who was also present.

Clearly relieved by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer's shock ruling in the Santa Fe First Judicial District Court that ended his three-year legal slog, Baldwin chatted breezily with well-wishers while nursing a pint of beer.

HIlaria was equally ebullient, conversing with several of the congregants and smiling widely.

The actor changed out of the suit he wore to court, donning a black T-shirt, blue blazer and blue slacks before heading out to dine at nearby Casa Chimayo with his brother, Stephen, and others in his entourage.

Hilaria, who sobbed in court after the ruling before hugging her spouse, joined the party later on in the evening.

The next day, Baldwin generously tipped the hotel staff, then took an SUV to the Albuquerque airport and hopped on a private plane back to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the Western film "Rust" in 2021.

ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING TRIAL: REALITY SHOW IS A ‘TERRIBLE PR BLUNDER,’ EXPERT SAYS

Prosecutors argued that he flouted basic gun safety rules and that his negligence led to Hutchins' death.

But his attorneys argued for dismissal on the grounds that prosecutors failed to turn over key evidence in the case.

Baldwin began weeping in court after Sommer formally concluded the case against him and dismissed it with prejudice -- meaning the charges against him cannot be revived.

The judge agreed that special prosecutor Kari Morrissey had failed to disclose a batch of live rounds that had been turned into the local sheriff's office by a retired police officer who said they came from the same batch as the bullet that killed Hutchins.

Baldwin had faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted.