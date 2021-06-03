Hailey Baldwin 'wouldn't even be' with husband Justin Bieber if not for Christian faith

Hailey Baldwin spoke about how faith is the major reason she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are together.

The 24-year-old model opened up how important her Christian beliefs are with actress and comedian Yvonne Orji on her YouTude episode "A Conversation With."

"They ask me all the time, 'What would you say is the biggest thing in your relationship? You guys are really happy,"' Baldwin said.

"And I'm like, 'It's our faith.' It's what we believe in. If we didn't have that, we wouldn't even be here. We wouldn't even be together," she added.

HAILEY BALDWIN DOES THERAPY 'CONSISTENTLY' TO COPE WITH STRUGGLES OF FAME

The cover girl also spoke about how sometimes she feels other Christian people judge her for modeling lingerie or bathing suits.

"I've met Christian people that are just super judgmental and made me feel like I'm a bad person because I don't live my life the way they think I should live my life," she explained.

"And I felt weird about posting certain photos of myself or feeling like, ‘People in the church are gonna see this. Am I doing something wrong? Am I setting a bad example?’ And the reality is - no," Baldwin insisted.

Back in 2019, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin said her ultimate purpose is to "represent Jesus."

JUSTIN BIEBER, HAILEY BALDWIN GET BAPTIZED TOGETHER

"I obviously believe in modesty but a big part of my job is body and face and vanity and that is the whole premise of what I do, so it’s actually really difficult to try to be like, 'This is what I do for my job but on Sunday I’m in church and that’s a real thing for me and that’s a real lifestyle for me and Jesus is a real thing for me,’ without it looking like I’m compromising everything," Baldwin told Natalie Manuel Lee on NOW with Natalie.

"At the end of the day, people don't care who you are. They don't care who your family is. They don't care where you came from because there's always going to be someone that's prettier and cooler and there's going to be the next one coming up every week basically," the GUESS star said. "I think the biggest thing I've struggled with is I compare myself to people a lot."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

But when she questions if "she's enough," she said the answer is: "You're enough because God created you."

And for Baldwin, modeling is more than just a job.

"I think that the bigger purpose behind it is for me to be a light in this place," she said, "And I'm here to represent Jesus through me for other people — for His will to be done."