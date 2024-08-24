Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcome their first baby, continue family tradition with sentimental name

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey have welcomed their first baby together — and the name has a special tie to the Bieber family.

On Friday, the "What Do You Mean" singer - who tied the knot with the Rhode founder in 2018 - took to social media to share the exciting news with his followers.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote in an Instagram post while sharing a photo of the baby boy's foot.

A rep for the model chose not to comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

"Your blessing has arrived," Katy Perry commented.

"Omg congrats!! I knew when you held [her daughter] Athena your time was coming soon. May god bless this little one with all the health ,happiness , love and safety in the world!," Maria Menounos wrote.

Their new bundle of joy's name has a strong significance in that it continues the Bieber tradition with family members who have "JB" initials.

As noted by People magazine, Justin, his father Jeremy Bieber, and his siblings Jazmyn and Jaxon all have "JB" initials, a custom that has been passed down and continues with the newest member of the Bieber family.

In addition to the "JB" tradition, the name Jack has a strong meaning as well. Jeremy's middle name is Jack, according to the outlet.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child by sharing a video montage in May.

Hailey took to Instagram to share the video of Justin, who was snapping shots of her cradling her baby bump. The model wore a white, lace dress as Justin wore a black baseball cap backwards and a black jacket.

In a 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar , Hailey opened up about the trials and tribulations her and Justin face in their marriage.

She told the magazine, "I just think life is changing all the time… I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’"

Hailey was referencing her husband being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier that year, which left his face partially paralyzed. Hailey had her own health scare, too, a small blood clot in her brain months earlier, which affected her ability to speak.

Hailey also talked about kids and how they will impact marriage.

"I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work," she said at the time.

"He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she added. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides."

