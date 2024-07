Eric Roberts said he's "so proud" of the work his actress daughter Emma Roberts, 33, has done despite noting he's not supposed to talk about her or his sister Julia Roberts in interviews.

When the 68-year-old was asked how Julia was doing on Steve Kmetko's "Still Here Hollywood" podcast, he responded, "You’ll have to ask her."

"I love my sister, but I can’t talk about her. She doesn’t want to talk about it. And also, my daughter's told me also not to talk about her, but I stumble and do. I’m not supposed to talk about either of them, but I do."

The "Inherent Vice" actor didn't explain why.

But he couldn’t help gushing about the "American Horror Story" star near the end of the podcast when Kmetko asked him if there was an actor or actress whom he admired.

"Whenever you’re asked that kind of question, if you name one person you leave out two. It doesn’t really work to answer that question," the "Dark Knight" star explained. "But, the way I can answer it and be honest about it is, I am in love with my daughter’s work these days, like I can’t believe how great she’s become."

He added of the 33-year-old, whom he shares with ex Kelly Cunningham, "I’m so proud of her I can’t see straight."

He said from her lead role in the 2023 comedy "Maybe I Do" until now, "she overwhelms me with pride and just, oh my God, here she goes again! And I’m just so happy to be her dad because she’s kicking a-- and I’m so proud."

"The Expendables" actor joked that he had "absolutely nothing" to do with her success "except I gave her that name."

In a recent interview with Flaunt, Emma claimed having famous family members has actually hurt her career.

"I’ve lost more jobs than I’ve gained from being in the business," said Roberts. "People have opinions, and sometimes maybe they’re not good opinions of people in your family. I’ve never gotten a job because of it, I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it."

Earlier this year, Roberts told Page Six that Emma "never had any training, so she’s been on-the-job training her whole career, and it’s been lovely for me to watch her become an actor, and she has. I love her work."

Roberts struggled with drug addiction in the past, which caused a wedge between him and Julia. He addressed their rift in a 2018 Vanity Fair interview.

"I wouldn’t characterize it as a falling-out," he said, admitting, "I was exhausting to be around. Complainy, blamey, unable to enjoy enjoyment. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia."

But, he said things changed when the "Pretty Woman" star had her twins in 2004.

"I was ushered into their room and was immediately awash in brotherly and uncle-ly love."

He said they now enjoy holidays together and email frequently.