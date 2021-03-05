Adele finalizes divorce from husband Simon Konecki: report

Adele is legally a single woman again.

The Grammy-winner, 32, has finalized her divorce from husband Simon Konecki two years after the pair announced they split, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The "Someone Like You" singer and the businessman, 46, reportedly divided their assets amicably through mediation.

Back in January, the pair reportedly reached a settlement but a judge didn't sign off on it until this month.

Adele and Konecki announced their split in April 2019 and the singer officially filed for divorce in September of that year. The couple shares an 8-year-old son, Angelo, together.

The outlet reported that the Oscar-winner and Konecki asked for joint custody and visitation of their son.

Adele confirmed she married Konecki in 2017 when she thanked him by name at the 2017 Grammys, calling him her "husband."

The couple had been together since 2011.

In October 2019, rumors began to swirl that the songstress was dating rapper Skepta after they were spotted spending time together, though eventually, she said she was "single."

"Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!" Adele wrote on Instagram at the time. "Peace out til next year."

A rep for Adele didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.