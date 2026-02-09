Rock The Country festival defends patriotic message after artists exit, 'loving America isn't political'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One day after Kid Rock’s Rock The Country festival canceled a scheduled stop in Anderson, South Carolina—after several artists withdrew citing concerns over political division—the event’s organizers are pushing back.

"Rock The Country was created to unite people together through music," a representative for the festival told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Our lineups and our crowds reflect that sentiment — a wide range of voices, backgrounds, and stories that make up this country. We’re truly disappointed we won’t be bringing the show to Anderson. Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn’t meet the standard they deserve."

"Our focus remains where it’s always been: Supporting our artists, honoring our fans, and delivering unforgettable nights throughout the country. The shows ahead represent the heart of what Rock the Country stands for: music, community, and pride in where we come from."

"Loving America isn’t political; it’s who we are," the statement concluded.

On Friday, the rock band Shinedown pulled out of the Rock the Country festival , leaving fans with mixed feelings.

Shinedown took to X to announce their sudden exit from the festival, which is being touted as "a celebration of community, tradition, and the spirit that’s carried America through 250 years," explaining that their mission as a band is to "unite, not divide."

"Shinedown is everyone’s band. We feel that we have been given a platform to bring all people together through the power of music and song. We have one boss, and it is everyone in the audience."

"Our band’s purpose is to unite, not divide. With that in mind, we have made the decision that we will not be playing the Rock the Country festival," the statement read.

"We know this decision will create differences of opinion," Shinedown continued. "But we do not want to participate in something we believe will create further division."

The festival, originally scheduled to be held in Anderson, South Carolina, on July 25 and July 26, was reportedly canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to Fox Carolina .

"Anderson County has been proud to host Rock the Country for the past two years," the Anderson County administrator, Rusty Burns, said in a statement to Fox Carolina. "The event was a huge success drawing tens of thousands of visitors, making a multimillion-dollar economic impact on the Upstate. An event of this caliber proved what a great venue and exceptional hospitality we have here in Anderson County. Of course, we are disappointed that Rock the Country will not return to Anderson this year."

"We are already planning additional major events and look forward to exciting announcements to come. Anderson County is committed to bringing high quality arts and entertainment to our community."

According to the festival's website, the lineups vary by city.