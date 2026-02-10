Margot Robbie reveals her blunt ‘f--- you’ response to male co-star’s unwelcome gift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Margot Robbie says she got an unwelcome lesson in Hollywood standards early on.

The lesson came in the form of a book about eating less, handed to her by a male co-star. For Robbie, the incident left a strong impression on her as an aspiring actress. She didn't bother to sugarcoat how she felt while recalling the interaction during an interview with Charlie XCX for Complex.

"Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book called ‘Why French Women Don’t Get Fat,’ and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less," she said.

"And I was like, ‘Whoa, f--- you, dude,'" she said of her reaction.

Robbie, 35, clarified that she doesn't even know where the guy would be now as the moment occurred "really back in the day."

"Your career's over, babe," Charli XCX jokingly added.

"He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight," the "Barbie" star said. "I was like, 'Wow.'"

"French Women Don’t Get Fat: The Secret of Eating for Pleasure," published in 2007, was written by Mireille Guiliano.

The Australian actress first found fame starring in "Neighbours," an Aussie soap show. She later landed her breakout role in America alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Robbie went on to star in blockbuster films including, "I, Tonya," "Suicide Squad" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

She has received three Oscar nominations throughout her career. Robbie grabbed the best actress nomination for "I, Tonya" and "Barbie." She garnered the best supporting actress nomination for "Bombshell."

For her latest project, Robbie stars as Catherine "Cathy" Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell's adaption of Emily Brontë's famous book. "'Wuthering Heights'" stars Robbie and "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi.

The film, which premieres Feb. 13, is described as a romantic drama loosely inspired by Brontë’s 1847 novel.

Charli XCX wrote the film's soundtrack.

