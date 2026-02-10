Prince William breaks royal code to distance himself from ‘despicable’ uncle Andrew: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William refuses to protect his "despicable" uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, choosing instead to support the victims of Jeffrey Epstein with his wife by his side.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital the future king of England sees silence as a serious threat to the monarchy and is ready to shatter the "never complain, never explain" tradition.

"Prince William, with the major influence of Princess Catherine, is modernizing the monarchy by clarifying their position — which is with the victims," said Fordwich. "This demonstrates William’s moral authority. We can expect that he will not do anything to defend his despicable uncle."

"Despite issuing a statement supporting victims before departing for Saudi Arabia, Prince William was still heckled," Fordwich said.

"He is clearly the hardliner on reputational risk, viewing silence as both damning and dangerous for the monarchy. Notably, the statement he and Princess Catherine released was brief, direct, and avoided any mention of his despicable uncle’s name."

On Feb. 9, a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said the couple were "deeply concerned" by recent revelations in the newly released Epstein files.

"I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations, and their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson said.

The public statement comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrew, the former prince and Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles III in October, and his relationship with Epstein.

The Department of Justice recently released more than 3 million records related to Epstein, including his personal emails. Andrew, 65, has claimed that he cut off all contact with the late convicted sex offender in 2010. However, documents indicate that the friendship continued.

"There is no way to completely shut down this nightmare," Fordwich admitted. "They have already shifted Andrew out of the public spotlight, stripped him of his titles and patronages — all of which William wanted from the outset.

"He and Princess Catherine are aligned with the public disgust towards [his] behavior. Catherine’s background — not being born into the royal family — gives her a clear outsider’s perspective. She has been a strong moral force by William’s side, and the couple are completely united."

"The isolation they have dealt Andrew is both physical and reputational," Fordwich continued. "William is determined to lead from a moral perspective, not bound by loyalty to anything or anyone of a lower standard."

"We are witnessing the early framework of his future reign," Fordwich added.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Andrew’s damaging behavior has left the monarchy vulnerable and fueled public mistrust. William’s "worst nightmare" has become a reality, she claimed.

"If it were up to Prince William, he would have dealt with the Andrew fallout a long time ago," said Chard. "He is furious with the negative impact on the royal family’s standing due to his uncle Andrew’s despicable behavior. He has no allegiance to his uncle."

Sources previously told the Daily Mail that the decision to evict Andrew from his 30-room mansion sooner than the Easter deadline was made by William and King Charles on Feb. 1 after an "urgent discussion." In the dead of night, Andrew was moved to temporary housing at Sandringham.

"Public anger in Britain has been building for weeks, driven by a widespread belief that there was a deeper institutional failure, if not an outright cover-up," Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," explained to Fox News Digital. "That frustration has reached a tipping point."

"William’s decision to speak now, and to do so squarely in defense of the victims, was both deliberate and necessary. It signaled leadership at a moment when continued silence risked being interpreted as indifference.

"There is very little appetite left within the royal family for Andrew. William is asserting himself as the architect of a stricter, more disciplined royal model."

Still, Schofield emphasized that with William still waiting in the wings, he and his wife operate with limited authority.

"Constitutionally and hierarchically, William and Catherine cannot take direct action against Andrew," she said. "What they can do, and are now clearly doing, is establish a firm distance and make it unmistakable that he no longer represents the values or future of the monarchy."

But the stronger signal didn’t come from the couple, Schofield noted — it came from King Charles III, who issued "a more forceful statement" hours later.

"The king indicated that he would cooperate with law enforcement, if necessary," said Schofield. "That escalation suggests the shift is being driven from the top, not solely by the next generation."

The Thames Valley Police confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that an investigation was underway into claims Andrew shared confidential information about his trade envoy role with Epstein. Hours later, the monarch expressed "profound concern" about the latest allegations.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," the palace said in a statement.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

The ex-prince may have shared confidential information with Epstein between 2010 and 2011, according to the BBC.

Emails included in the files show Andrew sent details of his official trade envoy trips in Singapore, Vietnam, Shenzhen in China and Hong Kong to Epstein in 2010. Andrew forwarded reports sent by his then-assistant to Epstein after the trip, five minutes after receiving them, the outlet reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Andrew’s attorney for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t answer for Andrew as he’s no longer a working royal.

Chard believes there’s no doubt William, like his father, would cooperate with law enforcement.

"Prince William can try and force his views, but he is not yet king," said Chard. "What has been noted is that William undoubtedly takes a harder line than his father. He realizes that a zero-tolerance monarchy is essential and will preside during his reign. It is no good acting slowly to mounting pressure, as by then, the damage is done."

"Prince William appears to be taking the lead, driven by his desire to keep relevant and modernize the monarchy," Chard continued. "Prince William and Princess Kate are walking a fine line, prioritizing transparency and accountability while protecting the monarchy’s reputation."

"The ‘never complain, never explain’ era of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is outdated," Chard said.

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that when the king decided to strip his disgraced brother of his royal titles, he had a key ally — the Princess of Wales.

"Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

"A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband, Prince William, and their eldest son, Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand," he shared.

"She is determined to create the right image constantly. I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed."

Andrew announced in October that he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace confirmed later that month that the king had "initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew."

The decision followed Andrew’s initial step back from public life in 2019 after his BBC interview, in which he discussed his relationship with Epstein.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.