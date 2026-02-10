Expand / Collapse search
Prince William

Prince William breaks royal code to distance himself from ‘despicable’ uncle Andrew: expert

Future king breaks royal tradition of silence with Princess Catherine's influence as Epstein revelations continue

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Royal author Andrew Lownie has written an explosive new book titled "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

Prince William refuses to protect his "despicable" uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, choosing instead to support the victims of Jeffrey Epstein with his wife by his side.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital the future king of England sees silence as a serious threat to the monarchy and is ready to shatter the "never complain, never explain" tradition.

"Prince William, with the major influence of Princess Catherine, is modernizing the monarchy by clarifying their position — which is with the victims," said Fordwich. "This demonstrates William’s moral authority. We can expect that he will not do anything to defend his despicable uncle."

PRINCE WILLIAM'S 'ZERO TOLERANCE' TESTED AS SARAH FERGUSON EMAILS REVEAL CRUDE COMMENT TO EPSTEIN: EXPERT

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor smiling outside a church at Prince William while the prince looks annoyed in a dark suit.

The former Prince Andrew (left) and his nephew Prince William attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's requiem mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. William and his wife Catherine have been "deeply concerned" by the latest revelations linking Andrew to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Kensington Palace said on Feb. 9, 2026. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Despite issuing a statement supporting victims before departing for Saudi Arabia, Prince William was still heckled," Fordwich said. 

"He is clearly the hardliner on reputational risk, viewing silence as both damning and dangerous for the monarchy. Notably, the statement he and Princess Catherine released was brief, direct, and avoided any mention of his despicable uncle’s name."

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Andrew looking serious and stern outside a church.

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that the Prince and Princess of Wales (left) are determined to enforce a "zero-tolerance monarchy." (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Feb. 9, a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said the couple were "deeply concerned" by recent revelations in the newly released Epstein files.

WATCH: PRINCE ANDREW, JEFFREY EPSTEIN HAD ‘MONEY AND SEX’ IN COMMON: AUTHOR

"I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations, and their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson said.

The public statement comes amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Andrew, the former prince and Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles III in October, and his relationship with Epstein.

A young Prince Andrew standing in front of a helicopter.

The former Prince Andrew at Naval Air Station Portsmouth, in front of a Westland Navy Lynx helicopter, circa 1983. He was known as the late queen's favorite son. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice recently released more than 3 million records related to Epstein, including his personal emails. Andrew, 65, has claimed that he cut off all contact with the late convicted sex offender in 2010. However, documents indicate that the friendship continued.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looking at the camera as he kneels next to an unidentified woman.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was featured in three new photos from the recent Epstein files drop. (Department of Justice)

"There is no way to completely shut down this nightmare," Fordwich admitted. "They have already shifted Andrew out of the public spotlight, stripped him of his titles and patronages — all of which William wanted from the outset.

"He and Princess Catherine are aligned with the public disgust towards [his] behavior. Catherine’s background — not being born into the royal family — gives her a clear outsider’s perspective. She has been a strong moral force by William’s side, and the couple are completely united."

Ex-Prince Andrew looking directly at the camera as Prince William and Kate Middleton look away in public.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Prince William wants his uncle away from royal life as much as possible. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The isolation they have dealt Andrew is both physical and reputational," Fordwich continued. "William is determined to lead from a moral perspective, not bound by loyalty to anything or anyone of a lower standard."

Prince William walking ahead of Princess Catherine as they wear matching royal blue ensembles.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the ceremonial welcome at the start of the state visit to the United Kingdom by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Dec. 3, 2025 in Windsor, England. William is heir to the British throne. (Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images)

"We are witnessing the early framework of his future reign," Fordwich added.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that Andrew’s damaging behavior has left the monarchy vulnerable and fueled public mistrust. William’s "worst nightmare" has become a reality, she claimed.

Prince William sitting and listening to scientists while surrounded by computer hardware and monitors.

On Feb. 10, 2026, a reporter asked Prince William about his uncle after the Prince and Princess of Wales broke their silence about the Epstein files. It's unclear whether William heard the question. He didn't respond. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"If it were up to Prince William, he would have dealt with the Andrew fallout a long time ago," said Chard. "He is furious with the negative impact on the royal family’s standing due to his uncle Andrew’s despicable behavior. He has no allegiance to his uncle."

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looking concerned and serious outside a church wearing black.

The former Duke and Duchess of York have left Royal Lodge, their 30-room mansion. The couple divorced in 1996. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Sources previously told the Daily Mail that the decision to evict Andrew from his 30-room mansion sooner than the Easter deadline was made by William and King Charles on Feb. 1 after an "urgent discussion." In the dead of night, Andrew was moved to temporary housing at Sandringham.

"Public anger in Britain has been building for weeks, driven by a widespread belief that there was a deeper institutional failure, if not an outright cover-up," Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered," explained to Fox News Digital. "That frustration has reached a tipping point."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor knelt over an unidentified woman while resting his hand on her stomach.

Andrew knelt over an unidentified woman while resting his hand on her stomach. (Department of Justice)

"William’s decision to speak now, and to do so squarely in defense of the victims, was both deliberate and necessary. It signaled leadership at a moment when continued silence risked being interpreted as indifference. 

"There is very little appetite left within the royal family for Andrew. William is asserting himself as the architect of a stricter, more disciplined royal model."

Prince William sitting in a suit in front of a Union Jack flag.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, learns about Saudi’s gaming ecosystem as he attends an E-Sports tournament on day two of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia at Boulevard City on Feb. 10, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Still, Schofield emphasized that with William still waiting in the wings, he and his wife operate with limited authority.

"Constitutionally and hierarchically, William and Catherine cannot take direct action against Andrew," she said. "What they can do, and are now clearly doing, is establish a firm distance and make it unmistakable that he no longer represents the values or future of the monarchy."

Kate Middleton smiling as King Charles waves

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Kate Middleton has a close bond with her father-in-law, King Charles III. (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

But the stronger signal didn’t come from the couple, Schofield noted — it came from King Charles III, who issued "a more forceful statement" hours later.

King Charles in a tanned coat walking alongside a royal guard outdoors.

Britain's King Charles III (center) and the Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker (right) leave Clitheroe Station to meet well-wishers during a visit to the town of Clitheroe on Feb. 9, 2026, in Clitheroe, England. (Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The king indicated that he would cooperate with law enforcement, if necessary," said Schofield. "That escalation suggests the shift is being driven from the top, not solely by the next generation."

The Thames Valley Police confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday that an investigation was underway into claims Andrew shared confidential information about his trade envoy role with Epstein. Hours later, the monarch expressed "profound concern" about the latest allegations.

Prince Andrew in a suit and top hat looking at a woman wearing a light pink suit and floral hat as Jeffrey Epstein looks on.

This undated photo shows the former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein at Ascot in the U.K. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," the palace said in a statement.

A photo of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell found in the Justice Department's latest release of Epstein files.

A photo of Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell was found in the Justice Department's previous release of Epstein files. (Department of Justice)

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

The ex-prince may have shared confidential information with Epstein between 2010 and 2011, according to the BBC.

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Emails included in the files show Andrew sent details of his official trade envoy trips in Singapore, Vietnam, Shenzhen in China and Hong Kong to Epstein in 2010. Andrew forwarded reports sent by his then-assistant to Epstein after the trip, five minutes after receiving them, the outlet reported.

A sign for Marsh Farm in Sandringham.

This photo shows an entrance to Marsh Farm, the expected future residence of Britain's former Prince Andrew, just down the road from the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England on Feb. 5, 2026. (Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Andrew’s attorney for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t answer for Andrew as he’s no longer a working royal.

Chard believes there’s no doubt William, like his father, would cooperate with law enforcement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walk together toward a sports venue during an official engagement in Scotland.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling, Scotland on Jan. 20, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

"Prince William can try and force his views, but he is not yet king," said Chard. "What has been noted is that William undoubtedly takes a harder line than his father. He realizes that a zero-tolerance monarchy is essential and will preside during his reign. It is no good acting slowly to mounting pressure, as by then, the damage is done."

Prince William speaking to someone in Saudi Arabia during a conference.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, learns about Saudi’s gaming ecosystem as he attends an E-Sports tournament on day two of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia at Boulevard City on Feb. 10, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Prince William appears to be taking the lead, driven by his desire to keep relevant and modernize the monarchy," Chard continued. "Prince William and Princess Kate are walking a fine line, prioritizing transparency and accountability while protecting the monarchy’s reputation."

EX-PRINCE ANDREW PHOTOGRAPHED KNEELING OVER WOMAN IN LATEST DOJ JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILE RELEASE

Ex-Prince Andrew in royal regalia looking upset as he walks outside.

Ex-Prince Andrew is seen departing Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London, England. The former Duke of York vacated Royal Lodge on Feb. 2, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The ‘never complain, never explain’ era of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign is outdated," Chard said.

A close-up of Queen Elizabeth wearing a green suit with a matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest reigning monarch, died in 2022. She was 96. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that when the king decided to strip his disgraced brother of his royal titles, he had a key ally — the Princess of Wales.

"Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the royal family and her own determined destiny to become queen," said royal expert Ian Pelham Turner.

A black and white picture of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over an unidentified woman.

Andrew can be seen kneeling over an unidentified woman in the photos released by the DOJ. (Department of Justice)

"A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband, Prince William, and their eldest son, Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand," he shared. 

Prince Andrew and Kate Middleton facing away from each other in a crowd.

Prince Andrew and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's requiem mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. King Charles stripped the former Duke of York of his titles on Oct. 30, 2025. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"She is determined to create the right image constantly. I believe there was not much love lost between her and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew’s fate was sealed."

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton standing together outside a church wearing black.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Prince William has a harder stance concerning his controversial uncle than his father, King Charles. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Andrew announced in October that he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace confirmed later that month that the king had "initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew."

EX-PRINCE ANDREW ENTANGLED IN EPSTEIN'S 'HOUSE OF HORRORS' TRIGGERS NEW NIGHTMARE FOR PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERTS

A close-up of Prince Andrew in formal wear walking next to Ghislaine Maxwell.

The former Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Ghislaine Maxwell at Ascot, picture date unknown. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The decision followed Andrew’s initial step back from public life in 2019 after his BBC interview, in which he discussed his relationship with Epstein. 

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

