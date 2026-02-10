Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Zach Bryan slammed as 'Hollywood sellout' after mocking Kid Rock's patriotic Super Bowl alternative

Fans accused Bryan of losing his patriotism after he criticized Turning Point USA's 'All-American' Super Bowl counter-event

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Kid Rock says Bad Bunny headlining halftime show was a ‘middle finger’ to conservatives Video

Kid Rock says Bad Bunny headlining halftime show was a ‘middle finger’ to conservatives

Kid Rock details his experience headlining Turning Point USA’s 2026 halftime show on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Fans are questioning Zach Bryan's patriotism after the country star called Turning Point USA’s "All-American" Super Bowl halftime show – led by Kid Rock – "embarrassing."

After Bad Bunny's explosive halftime show during Super Bowl LX, Bryan took to Instagram to share his thoughts. 

"What kid rock actually thinks is happening across America," he wrote on his Instagram Story, per Whiskey Riff. The video featured Bryan's friend watching the TPUSA show on a cell phone, while pretending not to watch the Bad Bunny-led performance playing on the television in the background. 

TURNING POINT USA'S PATRIOTIC SUPER BOWL ALTERNATIVE EARNS PRAISE AS MILLIONS TUNE IN OVER BAD BUNNY

Zach Bryan, Kid Rock

Zach Bryan mocked Kid Rock's Super Bowl halftime show alternative.  (Getty Images)

After clarifying that he and his friend actually tuned in to the original halftime show, fans were quick to criticize his remarks. 

"Where’d your patriotism go?" one fan wrote on Instagram.

"Look who didn’t get invited to the Super Bowl or the turning point halftime show," another commented. 

"lol go throw another cringe worth tantrum Zach and get over your jealousy of KidRock! lol 😂! Your career is over lol" one added. 

Bryan responded to his critics by doubling down on his opinion. 

Zach Bryan in a black cutoff shirt strums the guitar on stage

Bryan doubled down on his opinion.  (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

He shared a message he received from a follower that read, "wtf happens to you? Boy you turned into a Hollywood sell out b---- real quick. You were my favorite artist. Now you are nothing but another dumba-- out of touch elitist. S--- happens real quick homie."

Bryan wrote, "I don’t care what side you’re on, a bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s--- on the planet."

The show, featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, streamed on YouTube at the same time as the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny took place.

Kacey Musgraves slammed Kid Rock as she took to X to share her thoughts.

The country singer wrote about Bad Bunny's Halftime show: "Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done."

However, many praised the alternate show, with millions tuning in – with numbers soaring to as high as 5 million viewers tuning in to the livestream on YouTube.

A split of Kid Rock and Bad Bunny

Kid Rock headlined Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show," an alternative to the Super Bowl halftime concert that stars Latin music star Bad Bunny.  (Getty Images)

"Really good, patriotic and very moving," a tweet about the show read.

They added: "I wasn’t sure if I’d like it but glad I tuned in, all the musicians were amazing."

Fox News Digital's Sarah Sotoodeh contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

