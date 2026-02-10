Zach Bryan slammed as 'Hollywood sellout' after mocking Kid Rock's patriotic Super Bowl alternative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans are questioning Zach Bryan's patriotism after the country star called Turning Point USA’s "All-American" Super Bowl halftime show – led by Kid Rock – "embarrassing."

After Bad Bunny's explosive halftime show during Super Bowl LX, Bryan took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

"What kid rock actually thinks is happening across America," he wrote on his Instagram Story, per Whiskey Riff. The video featured Bryan's friend watching the TPUSA show on a cell phone, while pretending not to watch the Bad Bunny-led performance playing on the television in the background.

After clarifying that he and his friend actually tuned in to the original halftime show, fans were quick to criticize his remarks.

"Where’d your patriotism go?" one fan wrote on Instagram.

"Look who didn’t get invited to the Super Bowl or the turning point halftime show," another commented.

"lol go throw another cringe worth tantrum Zach and get over your jealousy of KidRock! lol 😂! Your career is over lol" one added.

Bryan responded to his critics by doubling down on his opinion.

He shared a message he received from a follower that read, "wtf happens to you? Boy you turned into a Hollywood sell out b---- real quick. You were my favorite artist. Now you are nothing but another dumba-- out of touch elitist. S--- happens real quick homie."

Bryan wrote, "I don’t care what side you’re on, a bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s--- on the planet."

The show, featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett, streamed on YouTube at the same time as the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny took place.

Kacey Musgraves slammed Kid Rock as she took to X to share her thoughts.

The country singer wrote about Bad Bunny's Halftime show: "Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done."

However, many praised the alternate show, with millions tuning in – with numbers soaring to as high as 5 million viewers tuning in to the livestream on YouTube.

"Really good, patriotic and very moving ," a tweet about the show read.

They added: "I wasn’t sure if I’d like it but glad I tuned in, all the musicians were amazing."

