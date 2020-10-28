Adele says she's 'single' amid rumors the singer is dating rapper Skepta

Adele appears to be shutting down speculation she has a new beau.

The 32-year-old pop music superstar seemingly put the kibosh on rumors she had a new man in her life after reports on Wednesday claimed "things have been heating up" between Adele and British rapper Skepta, 38.

A source close to the “Someone Like You” songstress told People magazine that the rumored pair “run in the same circles in London and she's having fun."

Those circles include the likes of Drake, who often taps Skepta – real name Joseph Junior Adenuge – for collaborations due to the rapper’s unique Tottenham-sourced grime style.

However, it turns out Adele actually isn’t speaking a new love language as she appeared to squash the rumors in a social media post while thanking her fans for tuning into her “Saturday Night Live” appearance.

“Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!” Adele strategically wrote. “Peace out til next year ♥️.”

The insider also relayed to People that Adele and Skepta have bonded throughout the years based on the fact they come from the same area in London and both are parents to young children: Adele has an 8-year-old son, Angelo, with ex-husband Simon, while Skepta has a daughter, 2, named River from a previous relationship.

In a 2016 interview with the Evening Standard, Skepta raved about Adele and the timely messages she sends him.

"Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check," he said. "She speaks to me about how things are going. She’s one of the people I know that, from her [example] alone, you can move in a certain way where you’re not inviting fame.”

Adele filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki in September 2019. Meanwhile, Skepta was rumored to have previously dated supermodel Naomi Campbell.