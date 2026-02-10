Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan at 'odds' after butting heads during 'American Idol' auditions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Though the latest season of "American Idol" is only in its third week, judges Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are already butting heads.

During Sunday's episode of the singing competition show, Underwood and Bryan faced multiple hurdles after disagreeing on whether certain contestants deserved to be put through to the next round.

"Carrie, I know this has damaged our judging relationship just a wee bit," Bryan told Underwood at one point after putting a contestant through despite Underwood's "No" vote.

Speaking to cameras during a confessional, Bryan opened up about being "at odds" with the "Jesus Take The Wheel" crooner.

"Year two with Carrie, she can dig her heels in. She is 1000 percent comfortable in her role as a judge. There were several times that me and Carrie, we kind of got at odds."

"Our brains are just working differently," Underwood told fellow judge Lionel Richie while on set.

But despite the head-butting, the pair continue to stand in respect.

"If we disagree on some things, it's all in love," Underwood noted.

"Are we going to beef?" she later asked Bryan while on set.

"It's too late. You're going to have some flat tires," he joked.

In 2024, Underwood revealed she would be returning to "American Idol" in a video she shared.

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said. "I’m proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show, and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since."