Kaley Cuoco says ‘bad’ Botox mishap left her shocked by how her face looked on ‘Big Bang Theory’

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about experiencing a beauty mishap during her time starring on "The Big Bang Theory."

During an appearance on the "Not Skinny But No Fat" podcast, the 40-year-old actress, who played Penny on the hit sitcom that ran from 2007 to 2019, recalled getting Botox injections for the first time before realizing too late how it would impact her ability to act on camera.

"I did my forehead and all this stuff, and I was so excited," Cuoco remembered.

Cuoco went on to say that she underwent the cosmetic procedure days before filming "a scene where I have to like really do this thing with my face."

"I could not move [it]," she admitted. "The fact that no one said anything — they probably were thinking it — I couldn’t believe how bad it looked. I was like, ‘Kaley.' I was like literally doing these jokes and nothing moved. My forehead didn’t move and it looked like I was trying to move it."

"And that’s when I thought, ‘Whoa..let’s calm it down,’" she added. "So I reined it in and now I don’t do my forehead."

However, Cuoco acknowledged that she still "loves a little Botox."

"I do here," she said as she pointed to the side of her eye. "I do my neck a little bit."

The Emmy Award nominees explained that she has always had lines around her neck that "drove me crazy."

"So I fill them," she said. "I get them filled a little bit. I feel like I've done filler in there, too. And I have to tell you, it totally smooths it out," Cuoco continued. "It smoothed it out. I don't have to do it that much anymore."

After host Amanda Hirsch pointed out that Cuoco was one of the first celebrities to reveal that she had undergone plastic surgery, the actress joked that she was the "leader of the pack."

She noted that she had previously undergone two breast augmentation surgeries and "would love a third pair."

"Best decision I ever made," Cuoco said.

In a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan, Cuoco first revealed she had undergone breast augmentation surgery at age 18 while starring on the sitcom "8 Simple Rules."

"I love them," she said. "I’m super happy. I would do it again in a heartbeat."

Cuoco also discussed her breast implants in a 2014 interview with Redbook and explained what motivated her to undergo the procedure.

"I had no boobs! And it really was the best thing ever! I always felt ill-proportioned. My implants made me feel more confident in my body," she told the outlet. "It wasn't about trying to be a porn star or wanting to look hot and sexy."

"The Flight Attendant" alum told Women's Health in 2016 that she also previously had a nose job, telling the outlet that she doesn't regret any of her surgical enhancements.

"As much as you want to love your inner self. . .I'm sorry, you also want to look good," she said. "I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."