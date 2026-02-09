Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Don McLean, 80, celebrates ten-year anniversary with girlfriend Paris, 31, with gushing tribute

'American Pie' singer Don McLean calls girlfriend Paris Dylan the 'love of my life' in anniversary post

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Don McLean on ‘the people’ choosing to make ‘American Pie’ iconic Video

Don McLean on ‘the people’ choosing to make ‘American Pie’ iconic

Don McLean spoke with Fox News Digital at the MovieGuide Awards about the legacy of his hit song and why listeners decided to make it an iconic piece of pop culture.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Don McLean celebrated a milestone relationship moment with a sweet social media shout out to his lady.

McLean, 80, shared a snap with his girlfriend, Paris (Dunn) Dylan, 31, on Instagram to commemorate their 10th anniversary.

The "American Pie" singer confirmed his relationship with the former reality star in 2018, two years after they began dating.

‘AMERICAN PIE’ SINGER DON MCLEAN CRITICAL OF ‘VERY BAD LYRIC WRITING’ IN MODERN MUSIC

Don McLean and Paris Dylan Dunn visit White House

Don McLean, 80, and Paris Dunn Dylan, 31, celebrated their 10th anniversary. (Tasos Katopodis)

"Happy anniversary Paris," McLean wrote on social media. "We’ve been together for more than 10 years and you are the love of my life."

‘AMERICAN PIE’ ICON DON MCLEAN ON AI: ‘IT’LL BE BETTER THAN WHAT PASSES ITSELF OFF AS MUSIC TODAY'

Dylan responded back, "Love of my life."

The couple posed on the red carpet prior to a state dinner at the White House in 2024 where former president Joe Biden hosted Kenyan president William Ruto.

Don McLean, Paris Dylan at White House event

The couple visited the White House two years ago for a state dinner hosted by former president Joe Biden. (Tasos Katopodis)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2024, McLean shared images from the White House event and wrote, "Great to be invited by the Biden’s to the White House for The State Dinner for Kenya’s President William Ruto. The last two state dinners I’ve been traveling and not able to make it, but this one I was available."

He added, "Also, the Governor of Maine was there, but wasn’t able to meet her. Being a long time resident I hope to meet her soon and sing at the state capitol."

WATCH: DON MCLEAN REFLECTS ON CREATING CLASSIC HIT ‘AMERICAN PIE’

Don McLean reflects on 'American Pie' as a 'magic piece of work' Video

McLean previously confessed his love for Paris – who inspired the song "Mexicali Girl" on his album "American Boys" – in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"She is better to me, I think, than anybody I've ever known," he said. "She's a very pure-hearted person. And, my God, she travels everywhere with me. We've probably been to 501 nighters, you know, and she still doesn't get sick of hearing me sing."

Don McLean and Paris Dylan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Paris Dylan has remained by Don McLean's side for 10 years. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images))

He said he doesn’t worry about their 48-year age difference: "as long as she's happy and I'm happy, we take it one day at a time and we'll move ahead, obviously, and who knows what the future holds, but nobody knows what the future holds anyway. So I'm just out there on the edge, dancing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue