Don McLean, 80, celebrates ten-year anniversary with girlfriend Paris, 31, with gushing tribute

Don McLean celebrated a milestone relationship moment with a sweet social media shout out to his lady.

McLean, 80, shared a snap with his girlfriend, Paris (Dunn) Dylan, 31, on Instagram to commemorate their 10th anniversary.

The "American Pie" singer confirmed his relationship with the former reality star in 2018, two years after they began dating.

"Happy anniversary Paris," McLean wrote on social media. "We’ve been together for more than 10 years and you are the love of my life."

Dylan responded back, "Love of my life."

The couple posed on the red carpet prior to a state dinner at the White House in 2024 where former president Joe Biden hosted Kenyan president William Ruto.

In 2024, McLean shared images from the White House event and wrote, "Great to be invited by the Biden’s to the White House for The State Dinner for Kenya’s President William Ruto. The last two state dinners I’ve been traveling and not able to make it, but this one I was available."



He added, "Also, the Governor of Maine was there, but wasn’t able to meet her. Being a long time resident I hope to meet her soon and sing at the state capitol."

McLean previously confessed his love for Paris – who inspired the song "Mexicali Girl" on his album "American Boys" – in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

"She is better to me, I think, than anybody I've ever known," he said. "She's a very pure-hearted person. And, my God, she travels everywhere with me. We've probably been to 501 nighters, you know, and she still doesn't get sick of hearing me sing."

He said he doesn’t worry about their 48-year age difference: "as long as she's happy and I'm happy, we take it one day at a time and we'll move ahead, obviously, and who knows what the future holds, but nobody knows what the future holds anyway. So I'm just out there on the edge, dancing."