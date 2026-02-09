King Charles breaks silence on investigation into Andrew's trade envoy role with Jeffrey Epstein

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles broke his silence Monday on his brother's affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein.

After the Thames Valley Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that an investigation was underway into claims Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential information pertaining to his trade envoy role with Epstein, the monarch expressed "profound concern" for the latest allegations.

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," the palace said in a statement to People magazine.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

Police scrutiny surrounding former Prince Andrew’s conduct as a U.K. trade envoy raised fresh questions about whether royal status blurred the lines between public duty and private interest.

Authorities are assessing the claim that Andrew may have shared confidential documents while special envoy, the Thames Valley Police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"We can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

After a trove of files related to investigations into Jeffrey Epstein were released, it seems ex-Prince Andrew knowingly shared confidential information with the financier between 2010 and 2011, according to the BBC.

Emails included in the files show Andrew sent details of his official trade envoy trips in Singapore, Vietnam, Shenzhen in China and Hong Kong to Epstein in 2010. Andrew forwarded reports sent by his then-assistant to Epstein after the trip five minutes after receiving them, the outlet reported.

The circumstances could leave an opening for legal scrutiny, according to a royal expert.

"The anti-monarchy group Republic may potentially have a case if there was delivery of confidential business information evaluated by Andrew to Epstein’s aide just 5 minutes after the former Prince received them himself," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

"New allegations are swirling around in Royal circles that Andrew had many offshore businesses and accounts making him in reality a very wealthy man. Pitch@thePalace Global Ltd. was one of the interests where Andrew was the major beneficiary and that there were many more offshore companies which could give him rewards."

"The well-oiled Royal clean machine image they are wishing to portray is coming apart at the seams and cause more headaches following from the Duchy scandal attached to Charles and William, which had a £50 million fortune."

Prince William and Kate Middleton are "deeply concerned" by recent revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to a statement released by Kensington Palace.

A spokesperson for the royal couple told the BBC: "I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations."

"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson added.

