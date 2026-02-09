Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton spark romance rumors at Super Bowl while Alix Earle keeps fans guessing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the Seattle Seahawks took on the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, plenty of action was unfolding off the field. From VIP suite get-togethers to pregame party flirtations, some of Hollywood's biggest stars were getting cozy with one another behind the scenes.

Here's a look at some rumored romances — and one possible breakup — that took place over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

Kardashian, 45, and the F1 racing star, 41, sat together in a suite during the big game.

The rumored pair, who met years ago and have remained friends ever since, first sparked romance rumors last week after being spotted together in Paris.

"It was a romantic meetup," a source told People.

During the Super Bowl, the duo were a hot topic of conversation, according to The Sun.

"There were crowds of staff trying to catch a glimpse of them. At one point Lewis walked down the corridor and shortly after Kim followed him shortly after," a source told the outlet.

"His eyes were straight on her in a protective way and they were in a big group hugging and kissing people."

After her public split from Pete Davidson in 2022, Kardashian said she wasn't interested in dating.

"I’m not looking for anything," she said during an appearance on " Live with Kelly and Ryan at the time. "I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish [law] school and [focus on] my kids."

Alix Earle and Tom Brady

Weeks after they were first seen canoodling on New Year's Eve, Earle and Brady were spotted getting flirty at a pre-Super Bowl party, according to TMZ.

The retired NFL star and the media personality got flirty on the dance floor at an exclusive pre-game party, per video obtained by Deuxmoi.

The 48-year-old athlete was seen dancing and smiling at Earle, 25, as she danced alongside him.

A source told People that Earle and Brady are "hooking up."

Earle and Brady were first spotted at a St. Barts nightclub on Dec. 31, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ .

TikTok user @LukeTurro also shared a video of the duo dancing next to each other.

The influencer was seen whispering into the ear of the football star and father of three as well as putting her hand on his back.

Their sighting comes just weeks after she split with her boyfriend of two years, Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios.

Zac Efron and ‘America’s Got Talent’ alum Angelina Green

Efron, 38, and Green, 22, were spotted outside the Raising Cane's pre-Super Bowl LX party together in San Francisco, CA on Saturday night.

Green is best known for her appearance on Season 12 of "America's Got Talent" when she was 13 years old.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who welcomed a son in November 2025, may have gone their separate ways.

Fans began to speculate after Cardi — whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — hinted there was trouble in paradise when an ESPN reporter asked her if she had any inspiring words for Diggs ahead of the Super Bowl.

She simply said, "Good luck," before walking away.

The pair seem to have also unfollowed each other on social media, as well.

Cardi appeared to leave Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. early, as she shared a video singing to Bad Bunny from inside her car just after the halftime show.

She — along with Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Alix Earle and Jessica Alba — made a cameo during the show headlined by the Puerto Rican icon.