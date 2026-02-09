Kaley Cuoco doesn't give a 'f---' what you think about her parenting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kaley Cuoco doesn't give a f--- what anyone thinks of her parenting.

"Armchair Expert" host Dax Shepard praised Cuoco's mindset during Monday's episode, saying it's "charming" that the actress doesn't seem to care what other people think about her parenting decisions.

"I really don't. I don't give a f---. I have heard everything about me," the mother-of-one explained. "I have heard great things. I've heard terrible things. I've been made fun of. I've been loved. And this has been my whole life. So you think I give a s--- if someone cares that I handed my 2-year-old an iPad? Don't care."

Cuoco shares daughter Matilda with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

The "Big Bang Theory" star previously faced backlash after revealing screentime was the non-negotiable parenting hack she used for her daughter, who was 10 months old at the time.

Cuoco recalled the hate she got for letting her daughter watch movies and TV shows on her iPad. "I'm like, ‘Calm down. Big time. Calm down,'" she told Shepard.

Shepard said he was "quietly applauding" Cuoco's outspoken advice. "Because it's like the shaming of everyone's parenting is such an epidemic," he added. "And I was like, 'Oh, this b---- is going hard. She's gonna say exactly what's happening and f--- all y'all if you have a problem with that."

Cuoco explained that after having a child she would never tell another parent what to do.

"But it's like I could never say, 'Oh, I don't think you should show her that. Or I don't think you should give that kid that or feed them that.' It's like the f--- am I saying to you?"

Shepard chimed in as he dealt with his own level of online parenting shaming.

"Well, the heat I've gotten for like, one time we said we don't bathe the kids every night," he recalled. "I'm like ... they're babies, but get real. They're not f---ing dirty. That was a whole stink up. Then I said when they were 18 I'd offer to pay for them to freeze their eggs."

Cuoco's daughter is quite the movie and TV connoisseur. The now 2-year-old's favorite shows include "Game of Thrones" and "Succession."

The "Flight Attendant" star also believes Matilda will follow in her and Pelphrey's acting footsteps, saying "there's no way [Matilda's] not going to perform."

"I don't know how this child will not be an actress. I mean, it's an acting family," she previously told E! News.

