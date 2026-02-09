Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco doesn't give a 'f---' what you think about her parenting

'Flight Attendant' star Kaley Cuoco defends giving her 2-year-old daughter Matilda an iPad after facing online backlash

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kaley Cuoco doesn't give a f--- what anyone thinks of her parenting.

"Armchair Expert" host Dax Shepard praised Cuoco's mindset during Monday's episode, saying it's "charming" that the actress doesn't seem to care what other people think about her parenting decisions.

"I really don't. I don't give a f---. I have heard everything about me," the mother-of-one explained. "I have heard great things. I've heard terrible things. I've been made fun of. I've been loved. And this has been my whole life. So you think I give a s--- if someone cares that I handed my 2-year-old an iPad? Don't care."

Cuoco shares daughter Matilda with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

‘BIG BANG THEORY’ STAR KALEY CUOCO SHUTS DOWN PARENTING CRITICS

Kaley Cuoco smiling and speaking during an event at 92NY in New York City.

Kaley Cuoco doesn't care what people think about her parenting style. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

The "Big Bang Theory" star previously faced backlash after revealing screentime was the non-negotiable parenting hack she used for her daughter, who was 10 months old at the time.

Cuoco recalled the hate she got for letting her daughter watch movies and TV shows on her iPad. "I'm like, ‘Calm down. Big time. Calm down,'" she told Shepard.

Shepard said he was "quietly applauding" Cuoco's outspoken advice. "Because it's like the shaming of everyone's parenting is such an epidemic," he added. "And I was like, 'Oh, this b---- is going hard. She's gonna say exactly what's happening and f--- all y'all if you have a problem with that."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco posing together on a red carpet at the Perelman Performing Arts Center.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco share a daughter, Matilda. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Cuoco explained that after having a child she would never tell another parent what to do.

"But it's like I could never say, 'Oh, I don't think you should show her that. Or I don't think you should give that kid that or feed them that.' It's like the f--- am I saying to you?"

Shepard chimed in as he dealt with his own level of online parenting shaming.

"Well, the heat I've gotten for like, one time we said we don't bathe the kids every night," he recalled. "I'm like ... they're babies, but get real. They're not f---ing dirty. That was a whole stink up. Then I said when they were 18 I'd offer to pay for them to freeze their eggs."

Kaley Cuoco at the Golden Globes after party

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey announced their engagement in 2024. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons standing together on a television set.

Kaley Cuoco is most known for her role on "The Big Bang Theory." (Monty Brinton / CBS Via Getty Images)

Cuoco's daughter is quite the movie and TV connoisseur. The now 2-year-old's favorite shows include "Game of Thrones" and "Succession."

The "Flight Attendant" star also believes Matilda will follow in her and Pelphrey's acting footsteps, saying "there's no way [Matilda's] not going to perform."

"I don't know how this child will not be an actress. I mean, it's an acting family," she previously told E! News.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue