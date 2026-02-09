Robert Irwin admits life in Los Angeles terrified him: 'Give me a crocodile'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robert Irwin was "terrified" of Los Angeles after competing on "Dancing with the Stars" and couldn't wait to get back to his home country of Australia.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at the NFL Honors, Irwin admitted that he would take a crocodile over L.A. traffic any day.

"Oh my gosh! I learned to drive in America—it was the first time I'd ever driven on that side of the road, in L.A.. That was the most terrifying part of the entire ‘Dancing with the Stars’ experience… was being on the road in L.A.," Irwin said.

"I don't know how they do that. Give me a crocodile any day!"

Irwin, who won season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars," admitted that he loved the support he received from fans in America, but his heart will always be in Australia.

"Well, I think the thing is like, I grew up out and about, you know, in the wilderness of Australia. Being in that L.A. vibe was so incredibly different," Irwin said. "But it was also really amazing because I felt so much support from across America, and it felt wonderful."

He continued, "I was excited to get home, but it’s also, you know, equally beautiful to come back to America to see all my ‘Dancing with the Stars’ mates and all of that is really special. But Australia will always be where my heart beats from and that’s always where I’ll go back to."

Last month, Irwin told The West Australian he's "not a city kid" after spending months in California for the dance competition show.

"Being in L.A. for the last three months has been wonderful, but I am not a city kid. I live out in the bush and have grown up there, so it’s good to be back where there’s a bit of greenery," he told the outlet in January.

Robert grew up in Australia with his mom, Terri, and his sister, Bindi. The family follows in their late father's footsteps, Steve Irwin, and keeps his work alive at the Australia Zoo. Steve died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray at the Batt Reef off the coast of Australia.

Irwin came back to America for the 2026 Super Bowl. Speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of the game, Irwin explained why he brought a snake as his plus one for the event.

"Well, you know, it’s actually always been a dream of mine to come and watch a Super Bowl. So when they said come out and experience it, I’m like, 'Oh, 100%,' but I had to bring a snake with me," Irwin said. "I mean, it kind of only made sense."

