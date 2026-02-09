'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey rocks a swimsuit during beach day with pal Tracy Pollan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Grey is glowing on a girls’ getaway.

The "Dirty Dancing" star shared a series of photos from the trip on Instagram, opening with a solo shot of herself seated on a towel along the beach. Grey wore a black bikini and sunglasses as she relaxed in the sand with the ocean behind her.

Elsewhere along the beach, Grey walked along the shoreline as waves broke at her feet. She opted for a simple black one-piece swimsuit. Layered necklaces featuring a gemstone pendant and a coin medallion added subtle detail to the understated look. The open ocean and rugged coastline stretched out behind her as she moved through the surf, giving the beach moment an easy, unposed feel.

The "Dancing with the Stars" winner included an outdoor solo selfie. The sun highlighted the red in her hair and peeked in the corner of the photo. She smiled softly at the camera while wearing a sleeveless top and a patterned scarf tied loosely around her neck, with sunlight catching her hair as it blew in the breeze.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Another image shifted the focus to friendship, showing Grey posing alongside longtime friend Tracy Pollan. The pair leaned in close for a casual selfie, sharing the beach day with her followers.

The 65-year-old actress captioned the post, "Long overdue girls trip @tracy.pollan 🤍 giggled like we were back in high school," reflecting on their decades-long bond.

ELIZABETH HURLEY STUNS IN CHEETAH-PRINT BIKINI DURING LUXE MALDIVES ESCAPE

Her longtime bestie commented back, "Love you the mostest!"

In 2023, Grey marked Pollan’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling her a lifelong constant.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Happy birthday to my lifelong sister-friend @tracy.pollan. There is nothing like having someone you can always count on, from 14 on, through so many chapters, through so much life. I ❤️ u #tracypollan #oldfriendsarethebestfriends," Grey wrote at the time.

The two actresses first met as teenagers while attending New York City’s Dalton School, where their friendship began years before Pollan went on to marry Michael J. Fox. Over the years, Grey and Pollan have remained close, often supporting one another through personal and professional milestones.

Grey rose to international fame with her role as Frances "Baby" Houseman in the 1987 classic "Dirty Dancing," a performance that cemented her place in pop culture.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY STUNS IN NAVY SWIMSUIT DURING TROPICAL GETAWAY

On Jan. 27, 2026, Grey announced she would return to the role in a newly developed sequel, reprising her character decades after the original film’s release. The actress is also set to serve as an executive producer on the project.

"The role of Baby has held a very deep and meaningful place in my heart, as it has in the hearts of so many fans over the years," Grey said in a statement. "I’ve long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like, but it’s taken time to assemble the kind of people that I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original film … and I’m excited to say that it looks like the wait will soon be over."

JENNIFER GREY SMOKED 'A LOT OF WEED' BEFORE SEX SCENE WITH PATRICK SWAYZE IN 'RED DAWN'

The upcoming sequel will continue the story of "Dirty Dancing" for a new generation, with Grey helping guide the project alongside a new creative team.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP