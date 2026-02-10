Chappell Roan dumps talent agency over boss' 'tight leather outfit' emails to Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chappell Roan, Chelsea Cutler and more artists have dropped their talent agency after email correspondence released by the Department of Justice showed ties to Jeffrey Epstein's right-hand woman.

Casey Wasserman, creator of a talent agency behind tons of A-list music artists, actors and sports legends, and Ghislaine Maxwell had a handful of flirtatious email exchanges in 2003, according to documents included in the most recent release by the DOJ.

The exchanges included Wasserman telling Maxwell, "I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?"

GIANTS CO-OWNER STEVE TISCH EXCHANGED EMAILS WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN, APPEARING TO DISCUSS WOMEN, DOCS SHOW

There was also an email exchange about massages, and one in which Maxwell asked whether it will be foggy enough during an upcoming visit "so that you can float naked down the beach and no one can see you unless they are close up?"

Wasserman responded, "or something like that."

In response, Grammy Award-winning singer Roan chose to leave the Wasserman agency.

"I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well," she wrote Monday on Instagram. "No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values."

"I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by," Roan added. "Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

EPSTEIN VICTIMS USE SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL TO PRESSURE PAM BONDI OVER WITHHELD FILES

Chelsea Cutler joined Roan, sharing a statement Monday.

"I, along with the rest of the world, recently learned of Casey Wasserman’s direct involvement with Ghislaine Maxwell and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "In a time where many of us feel particularly angry, helpless, and exhausted by our country’s climate, it simply feels incongruent with my values to not speak up or take action."

"We are living through a pivotal moment in history where we are repeatedly expected to desensitize ourselves and to normalize things that are unequivocally wrong," she added. "I am deeply troubled by the idea of perpetuating this normalization and tolerance. While I am grateful for my day-to-day team at the agency, I cannot in good conscience be a complicit participant and remain silent witnessing these unethical actions. It is our responsibility as artists to take any possible opportunity to exercise our personal agency and stand for what we believe in."

"For that reason, as of today, I will no longer be represented by the Wasserman Agency."

Fox News Digital reached out to Wasserman for comment.

Other bands have threatened to leave and called for Wasserman to be removed from the agency.

"We are demanding for Wasserman to remove himself and his name from the agency," the band Beach Bunny wrote on Feb. 8.

"Continuing to be represented by a company led by and named after Casey Wasserman goes against our values and cannot continue," the band Wednesday also shared in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wasserman claimed he deeply regrets his correspondence with Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 on five counts of sex trafficking and abuse of minors. Maxwell is currently behind bars, serving out her 20-year sentence.

According to Wasserman, the email exchanges occurred "long before [Maxwell's] horrific crimes came to light."

"I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them," he said.

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing at this time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.