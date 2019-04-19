Adele and husband, Simon Konecki, have separated: report

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, have split after seven years together.

The pop singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” the emailed statement said. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.

"As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

ADELE CHANNELS HER 'HERO' DOLLY PARTON

The British songstress announced her marriage to her longtime partner, Konecki, during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, in 2017 and thanked Konecki during the 2017 Grammys, calling him her “husband” at the awards ceremony.

"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record,” Adele said at the time. "Because as bad as a break-up can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adele and Konecki had been together since 2011 and welcomed a son, Angelo, in 2012.