Shakira takes hard fall onstage mid-concert in El Salvador

Shakira proved the show must go on after slipping and falling on stage during a recent concert in El Salvador.

While performing her song "Si Te Vas" on Tuesday in San Salvador as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, the 49-year-old singer twisted her ankle mid-song, lost her footing and took a tumble onstage.

Shakira, who was carrying her mic stand, hit the ground on her elbow but quickly picked herself back up and continued the show.

The four-time Grammy Award winner later poked fun at herself, sharing a video of the incident on her Instagram Story and writing, "Don't worry, I'm made of rubber hahah."

Though Shakira treated the moment lightly, the "Whenever, Wherever" hitmaker's fall sparked concern among her fans.

One fan account shared a clip of Shakira's fall in an Instagram post, writing in part, "Our hearts skipped a beat for Shakira…"

"We hope it was just a simple sprain and that she is doing great," the caption added. "But even unexpected moments can't dim Shakira's light. Seeing how quickly she got up and carried on after slipping and falling on the El Salvador stage was truly inspiring. She's not just an artist, she's a warrior! But please take care of yourself @shakira."

"Ouch the elbow!! I hope it's okay," one fan commented while another added, "It hurt me to see her fall."

"Heaven shut up the Queen it hurt me more than her," one fan lamented.

Many fans also expressed their admiration for Shakira's resilience and professionalism.

"Beautiful, you are the best," an Instagram user wrote in the comments.

"The important thing was that you got up," another commented.

"Excellent artist, she falls like this, she gets up and continues," another chimed in.

The pop star's fans also shared their reactions in videos that were posted on X.

"Only the brave rise up, and keep going like nothing happened. Congratulations to @shakira for setting an example for all women, that no matter how many times we fall, what matters is getting back up and continuing to sing and be happy in life," a fan commented on one video.

Another added, "Very few artists get up and keep singing like always. Shakira the [queen emoji]."

One X user wrote, "Noooooo," adding three crying smiley face emojis.

"That elbow is gonna hurt tomorrow, hope it’s okay," another commented.

Some fans responded to Shakira's joke about her fall, with one X user writing, "The woman is made of rubber, hahaha! Even when she falls, she looks like a diva."

"She's a little savage, I loved the expression: I'm made of rubber," another agreed, adding crying while laughing smiley face emojis.

Tuesday's incident does not mark the first time that Shakira has taken a tumble during a concert. In May 2025, Shakira fell while performing at a show in Montreal, Canada but quickly recovered and finished the show.

At the time, Shakira also posted a video of her tumble, writing in Spanish, "Like I say… nobody escapes falls!," adding "Nobody is safe from falls!"

In February 2025, Shakira embarked on her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour," a global stadium tour supporting her twelfth studio album of the same name.

The tour, which marks her first in seven years, launched in February 2025 in Rio de Janeiro and is scheduled to run into April 2026, with stops across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and more.

According to Billboard, the tour has grossed around $421.6 million and attracted over 3.3 million fans worldwide across more than 80 stadium shows in the United States and Latin America, making it the highest-grossing tour ever by a Hispanic artist and setting a Guinness World Record.

Live Nation and Billboard have also reported that ticket sales broke records in multiple countries. Within Latin America early in the run, the tour sold roughly 950,000 tickets in under two hours across 18 stadiums and has seen multiple sold-out shows and added dates to accommodate fan demand.