Duck Dynasty

‘Duck Dynasty’ star refuses to let children watch 'debaucherous' Super Bowl halftime shows

Zach Dasher says he no longer allows his children to watch the performances, citing Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction as turning point

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ star Willie Robertson on filming without his late father Phil Video

‘Duck Dynasty: The Revival’ star Willie Robertson on filming without his late father Phil

Willie Robertson tells Fox News Digital that his late father, Phil, would be "happy that we kept it going," referring to their efforts to carry on his legacy.

As millions of families tuned in for the Super Bowl, Zach Dasher said his household made a different choice.

"The Duck Dynasty" alum argued that the halftime show has become increasingly inappropriate for kids — and he’s decided to turn it off entirely.

Dasher, a member of the Robertson family, said he no longer allows his children to watch the halftime show, calling it "debaucherous" and increasingly inappropriate for families.

BAD BUNNY WIPES INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AFTER MIXED SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE REACTIONS

Zach Dasher from Duck Dynasty speaks into a microphone while recording the Unashamed podcast at a desk with a laptop in a book-lined studio.

Zach Dasher of "Duck Dynasty" said that he doesn't let his children watch Super Bowl halftime shows. ("Unashamed" podcast/YouTube)

"I don't want my kid watching that," Dasher said on the "Unashamed" podcast, alongside Jase and Al Robertson.

The outspoken Christian and Robertson family member suggested that what was once a shared cultural moment has steadily spiraled into something far more explicit — and far less appropriate for children.

"It's just progressively gotten more debaucherous," he said.

JON BON JOVI, CHRIS PRATT, AND JAY-Z LEAD STAR-STUDDED HOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER AT SUPER BOWL LX IN SANTA CLARA

This 2012 photo released by A&E shows, from left, Phil Robertson, Jase Robertson, Si Robertson and Willie Robertson from the A&E series, "Duck Dynasty," airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST. (AP Photo/A&E, Zach Dilgard)

Phil Robertson, Jase Robertson, Si Robertson and Willie Robertson from the A&E series, "Duck Dynasty," in 2012. (A&E)

For Dasher, the decision to tune out wasn’t recent.

He said the moment that permanently turned him off came more than two decades ago.

"I was out on the Super Bowl halftime, honestly, years ago with the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction," he said.

During the conversation about culture, parenting and faith, Dasher explained that he’s increasingly disengaged not just from the halftime show, but from much of mainstream entertainment altogether.

EX-NFL STAR WANTS BAD BUNNY TO 'UNITE PEOPLE WITH MUSIC' DURING SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

Janet Jackson performing at the Super Bowl halftime show

Janet Jackson performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 1, 2004 — She headlined the show alongside Justin Timberlake, and it’s the performance that became infamous because of the brief on-air "wardrobe malfunction." (KMazur/WireImage)

"Well, I’ve about turned it all off too. I mean, it’s hard — it’s just too much. And the outrage culture too. I don’t like that either," Dasher said.

While Dasher’s comments echo frustrations, he also warned against allowing cultural battles to devolve into nonstop anger.

"But at the same time, I also don’t want to be constantly angry and outraged. I mean, this is the world we live in. The Bible says our fight is not against flesh and blood … When you start thinking about who our fight is actually against, it’s the spiritual, demonic forces in the heavenly realms. There’s a spiritual battle going on here."

Rather than leaning into outrage, Dasher emphasized what he sees as a spiritual solution — not a political one.

"And I think the power of the gospel to speak into a moment like this — it really is there. There is hope. If you get so into the cultural divide — for me, and this may not be for you — it robs me of my joy. It robs me of the vision and the hope I have in the kingdom."

Roger Goodell talks to the media

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during his state of the NFL news conference on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in San Jose, Calif., ahead of the Super Bowl 60 football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The Super Bowl halftime show remains one of the most-watched television events of the year, routinely sparking instant backlash and praise online.

Dasher’s comments come after the Super Bowl LX halftime show featuring Latin trap artist Bad Bunny being the subject of immense criticism from Americans on Sunday night.

President Donald Trump called it "one of the worst ever."

Bad Bunny at halftime show

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended having Bad Bunny as the performer.

"Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world and that’s one of the reasons we chose him," Goodell said. "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that — and I think artists in the past have done that. I think Bad Bunny understands that."

Fox News Digital's Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

