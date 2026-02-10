‘Duck Dynasty’ star refuses to let children watch 'debaucherous' Super Bowl halftime shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As millions of families tuned in for the Super Bowl, Zach Dasher said his household made a different choice.

"The Duck Dynasty" alum argued that the halftime show has become increasingly inappropriate for kids — and he’s decided to turn it off entirely.

Dasher, a member of the Robertson family, said he no longer allows his children to watch the halftime show, calling it "debaucherous" and increasingly inappropriate for families.

BAD BUNNY WIPES INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AFTER MIXED SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE REACTIONS

"I don't want my kid watching that," Dasher said on the "Unashamed" podcast, alongside Jase and Al Robertson.

The outspoken Christian and Robertson family member suggested that what was once a shared cultural moment has steadily spiraled into something far more explicit — and far less appropriate for children.

"It's just progressively gotten more debaucherous," he said.

JON BON JOVI, CHRIS PRATT, AND JAY-Z LEAD STAR-STUDDED HOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER AT SUPER BOWL LX IN SANTA CLARA

For Dasher, the decision to tune out wasn’t recent.

He said the moment that permanently turned him off came more than two decades ago.

"I was out on the Super Bowl halftime, honestly, years ago with the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction," he said.

During the conversation about culture, parenting and faith, Dasher explained that he’s increasingly disengaged not just from the halftime show, but from much of mainstream entertainment altogether.

EX-NFL STAR WANTS BAD BUNNY TO 'UNITE PEOPLE WITH MUSIC' DURING SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

"Well, I’ve about turned it all off too. I mean, it’s hard — it’s just too much. And the outrage culture too. I don’t like that either," Dasher said.

While Dasher’s comments echo frustrations, he also warned against allowing cultural battles to devolve into nonstop anger.

"But at the same time, I also don’t want to be constantly angry and outraged. I mean, this is the world we live in. The Bible says our fight is not against flesh and blood … When you start thinking about who our fight is actually against, it’s the spiritual, demonic forces in the heavenly realms. There’s a spiritual battle going on here."

Rather than leaning into outrage, Dasher emphasized what he sees as a spiritual solution — not a political one.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And I think the power of the gospel to speak into a moment like this — it really is there. There is hope. If you get so into the cultural divide — for me, and this may not be for you — it robs me of my joy. It robs me of the vision and the hope I have in the kingdom."

The Super Bowl halftime show remains one of the most-watched television events of the year, routinely sparking instant backlash and praise online.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Dasher’s comments come after the Super Bowl LX halftime show featuring Latin trap artist Bad Bunny being the subject of immense criticism from Americans on Sunday night.

President Donald Trump called it "one of the worst ever."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended having Bad Bunny as the performer.

"Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world and that’s one of the reasons we chose him," Goodell said. "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on, and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that — and I think artists in the past have done that. I think Bad Bunny understands that."

Fox News Digital's Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.