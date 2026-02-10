'NYPD Blue' star Kim Delaney's husband arrested after police called to their California home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"NYPD Blue" actress Kim Delaney's husband has been arrested.

On Sunday, James Morgan was arrested by the Marina del Rey Sheriff's Office at 11:25 p.m., according to the booking record obtained by Fox News Digital. He was booked on a misdemeanor charge and is due in court Tuesday.

A representative for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told People that they responded to "at least three calls for service" regarding "a noise complaint and a verbal disturbance in a public area" outside the apartment building where the couple live.

Morgan reportedly refused to "cooperate with the investigation," the representative said. This, along with the 911 calls, led to his arrest for allegedly obstructing police.

Morgan’s arrest comes after Delaney was reportedly granted a restraining order against him due to ongoing alleged abuse and harassment in October, per Us Weekly.

According to the outlet, the couple have been going through divorce proceedings since March 2023.

The arrest comes less than a year after Delaney was arrested on felony assault charges in March 2025.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Marina del Rey Station responded to a domestic disturbance at Delaney's residence at approximately 9:45 a.m. on March 29, 2025.

Morgan allegedly claimed the "NYPD Blue" alum tried to hit him with her car, per TMZ.

After an investigation by deputies, Delaney was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, and Morgan was arrested for battery.

Delaney was booked into the Marina del Rey Sheriff's Station at 10:15 a.m. and charged with assault, likely to produce gross bodily injury.

Morgan bailed out on a $20,000 bond that same day.

According to TMZ, Delaney and Morgan were arrested at their home in Marina del Rey after a "heated argument that turned physical." Paramedics arrived at the scene to check on potential injuries, per the outlet.

Representatives for Delaney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

Delaney, who has also appeared in a handful of shows such as "The O.C," "Army Wives," "All My Children" and "Chicago Fire," appeared on "NYPD Blue" from 1995 to 2003.

For over two decades, Delaney has had her fair share of personal and public struggles. From multiple run-ins with the law to a couple stints in rehab, the 64-year-old actress's 2025 arrest capped her long battle with alcoholism.

Delaney got her first taste of Hollywood in the early 1980s, when she starred as Jenny Gardner Nelson in "All My Children." While she appeared in a handful of television shows and films in the years following, it wasn't until 1995 that she really made a name for herself.

Delaney began portraying Detective Diane Russell on "NYPD Blue" in 1995. Similar to her character, who battled with alcoholism and emotional issues, the Pennsylvania native's internal struggles slowly began surfacing publicly.

In 2002, the actress was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, per the Los Angeles Times . She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years of probation, fined and ordered to take a defensive driving course.

One year later, Delaney reportedly checked into a rehabilitation center, per the outlet. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Delaney checked into rehab for a second time in 2006.

But her public struggles didn't stop there.

In 2011, the actress had to be escorted offstage after slurring her words and rambling during a speech at an event honoring former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

"So I’ve served in active-duty military family for five years," the "Army Wives" star said during her speech. "Like so many others, I’ve struggled with multiple deployments, supported my spouse through changes in administration, changes in station as he made difficult as a senior officer. I’ve seen soldiers come home with painful life-altering injuries born of their time and service. I’ve attended numerous military funerals, including that of my best friend’s son."

"For me, it’s all make believe. I do that as a job. It’s make believe. I have the luxury of doing all this on a television show," she continued, before being cut off by a voice-over and a producer escorting her off of the stage.

Delaney, who has been married twice before, married Morgan on Oct. 11, 2022. However, according to the L.A. Times, the actress filed for divorce five months later. She also sought a temporary restraining order against Morgan for alleged domestic violence, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

In the documents, Delaney — who shares one son with ex-husband Joseph Cortese — stated that they were at a hotel in Philadelphia when Morgan got angry, grabbed her by the arm and by the hair, and yelled at and pushed her, the outlet reported.

"Whenever James gets mad, which is often he will shout loudly, push me, hit me, pull my hair. Neighbors have heard the noise & intervened often in the past year. The Sheriff came in March 2022 and many times in 2023," she said in the restraining order request, per the Times.

The temporary restraining order was dropped after no one appeared in court that May to formalize or extend it.