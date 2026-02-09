Teddi Mellencamp reflects one year after doctors found ‘plum-sized’ brain tumors, went to ER for 'migraines'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teddi Mellencamp reflected on her cancer journey one year after she was hospitalized and required emergency brain surgery.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star had electrodes positioned across her head prior to a brain scan in an image shared Monday from her hospital stay last year.

Shortly after revealing her diagnosis in February 2025, Mellencamp, 44, shaved her head to prep for surgery to remove a few of the tumors.

"A year ago today I went into the ER thinking I had migraines and within 24 hours was having surgery on the plum-sized stage 4 tumors on my brain," Mellencamp shared on Instagram. "I have a lot of anxiety surrounding today but also a lot of gratitude."

"Gratitude for the doctors and nurses who took care of me, gratitude for my family and friends for supporting me, and gratitude for all the love that you have poured into me."

She encouraged her followers to "trust your instincts" and "get checked."

Teddi first shared she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in March 2022, and later shared in April 2025 that her skin cancer had grown to stage 4 and that it had spread to her brain and lungs. She had surgery to remove the tumors on her brain, saying at the time that while getting them removed, doctors ended up finding more.

Later that month, a scan showed her tumors were decreasing in size. One of the many debilitating effects she suffered from on her cancer journey was her inability to speak clearly. Her recent stint on "The Masked Singer" helped her in more ways than one.

"'The Masked Singer' has done so much for me because leading up to it, I had been really, really sick," Teddi said. "And I even see improvement in my motions now … You could see if you watch closely when I was singing, my hands were really shaking. And I had kind of forgotten how much I was shaking.

"Then when I was watching that, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I forgot that,’ because when you're recovering, you forget, you kind of only think about the negative, not the positive. And I'm like, that is a huge positive. That drove me crazy."

She added, "I couldn't write, like my hands were shaking so bad that I couldn't write. Now my hands don't shake at all … you've gotta be grateful for those things, because it is happening, whether it's happening in my timeframe or not."

The co-host of "Two T's in a Pod" will soon celebrate five years at the helm of her podcast with fellow "Housewives" alum, Tamra Judge. Mellencamp told Fox News Digital that she's lucky to have a platform where she can speak honestly and openly with anyone.

"I've learned so much from other people on the Internet. You know, we've got to be honest, there were some tough years for me on the Internet, like people were coming for me, like it was, it was constant," Mellencamp said. "And now I would say a lot of people reach out with regard to should I go get checked, or a dermatologist saying somebody came in and said they got checked because of you and any of those times that that happens, I'm like, I am so grateful that this happened to me because I'm able to share it with so many people, whether it be my podcast, television shows, anything."

"I want to share with as many people as possible because you have to be your own health advocate."