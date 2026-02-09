Christina Haack flaunts champagne brand in tiny white bikini during St. Barth's getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Haack is celebrating her champagne brand in a tiny, white bikini overseas in St. Barth's.

On Monday, Haack took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos from her trip to the Caribbean island. "Living my champagne life to the fullest. 🤍," the reality TV star captioned her post, referring to her champagne brand, Clé Cachée.

The first slide showed Haack sitting in a hammock in the water, wearing nothing but a white bikini and a Clé Cachée trucker hat. She held a glass of champagne in one hand and threw up a peace sign in the other.

Haack included several other images from her trip, including a photo sitting on her boyfriend's lap. Haack was kissing Christopher Larocca, who she has been dating for over a year.

Haack shared images with friends at La Petite Plage restaurant, Nikki Beach club and aboard a yacht.

"St Barts was as advertised…" Larocca commented on his girlfriend's post.

Haack and Lorocca recently returned from a tropical vacation in Hawaii. "Aloha 2026. Hands down my fav January yet. 🤍 🌸," Haack shared on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Haack shared images with Larocca, wearing a white bikini and a purple Hawaiian lei. She included pictures of Hawaii's scenery and an image of herself holding a Clé Cachée champagne bottle on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

Larocca and Haack's relationship went public in January 2025. Haack has been in several high-profile relationships. She was previously married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa. They had two kids in 2009, and they had two children before separating in 2016 and finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Afterward, she began dating British TV host Ant Anstead in 2017. The former couple married in 2018, welcomed a son together, and divorced in 2021. Haack then married realtor Josh Hall in 2021, a union that ended in a contentious divorce finalized in 2025.

