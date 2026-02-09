Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Christina Haack flaunts champagne brand in tiny white bikini during St. Barth's getaway

The reality star shared Instagram photos from the Caribbean trip, including images at Nikki Beach club and La Petite Plage restaurant

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Christina Haack champions fitness, balance and beating mom guilt Video

Christina Haack champions fitness, balance and beating mom guilt

HGTV star Christina Haack tells Fox News Digital how she manages to balance being a mom and multiple TV projects, as she launches her champagne line, Clé Cachée.

Christina Haack is celebrating her champagne brand in a tiny, white bikini overseas in St. Barth's.

On Monday, Haack took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos from her trip to the Caribbean island. "Living my champagne life to the fullest. 🤍," the reality TV star captioned her post, referring to her champagne brand, Clé Cachée.

The first slide showed Haack sitting in a hammock in the water, wearing nothing but a white bikini and a Clé Cachée trucker hat. She held a glass of champagne in one hand and threw up a peace sign in the other.

Christina Haack bikini

Christina Haack shared bikini pictures from a recent trip to St. Barth's. (Getty Images/Christina Haack Instagram)

Haack included several other images from her trip, including a photo sitting on her boyfriend's lap. Haack was kissing Christopher Larocca, who she has been dating for over a year.

Haack shared images with friends at La Petite Plage restaurant, Nikki Beach club and aboard a yacht.

Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca

Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca kissing in St. Barth's.  (Christina Haack/Instagram)

Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca on a boat

Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca on a yacht in St. Barth's. (Christina Haack/Instagram)

"St Barts was as advertised…" Larocca commented on his girlfriend's post.

Haack and Lorocca recently returned from a tropical vacation in Hawaii. "Aloha 2026. Hands down my fav January yet. 🤍 🌸," Haack shared on Instagram a few weeks ago.

Christina Haack and Chris Larocca smile for a photo together at a resort.

Christina Haack poses poolside with boyfriend Chris Larocca during a Hawaii vacation in Kapalua. (Christina Haack/Instagram)

Haack shared images with Larocca, wearing a white bikini and a purple Hawaiian lei. She included pictures of Hawaii's scenery and an image of herself holding a Clé Cachée champagne bottle on a balcony overlooking the ocean.

Larocca and Haack's relationship went public in January 2025. Haack has been in several high-profile relationships. She was previously married to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa. They had two kids in 2009, and they had two children before separating in 2016 and finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Christina Haack

Christina Haack has been in several high profile relationships over the years. (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Afterward, she began dating British TV host Ant Anstead in 2017. The former couple married in 2018, welcomed a son together, and divorced in 2021. Haack then married realtor Josh Hall in 2021, a union that ended in a contentious divorce finalized in 2025.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

