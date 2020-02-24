Ben Affleck says ex Jennifer Lopez should have received an Oscar nomination for 'Hustlers'

Ben Affleck said his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez should have been nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 2019 film “Hustlers.”

Affleck, 47, and Lopez, 50, were engaged to each other but called off the wedding in January 2004. The actor sat down for an interview with The New York Times’ Brooks Barnes recently and spoke at length about his past relationships and his storied career in Hollywood.

After the article’s publication, Barnes took to Twitter to share a few of his favorite quotes from his interview with Affleck that didn’t make it into the finished product.

“On past flame Jennifer Lopez ... ‘She should have been nominated. She's the real thing,’” the tweet reads. “‘I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f---ing baller."

It seems the actress’ old flame is joining the chorus of people who believe Lopez was snubbed by the Academy in 2020. Although she didn’t receive an Oscar nod for her role as the stripper and criminal ring-leader, Ramona, in “Hustlers,” it still marks one of the most acclaimed performances of her career.

Lopez was nominated for countless awards for the role, including best-supporting actress at both the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild.

Elsewhere in the New York Times interview, Affleck opened up about another ex, actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children after ending a 10-year marriage in 2018.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck told the outlet, explaining that while he still feels guilty over the split, he's moved beyond the shame. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing."

The Oscar-winner added: “It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up. I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”