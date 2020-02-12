Salma Hayek says she spilled water on Eminem at the Oscars: 'I made such a fool of myself'

Salma Hayek and Eminem will always share a fond memory from this year's Oscars.

The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her story of meeting Eminem at Sunday's Academy Awards, and while she felt the encounter was less than flattering, the story has a happy ending.

"In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him," read the caption.

"If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said 'Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!' because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him..." she wrote.

The post included two photos of Hayek and Eminem, 47, talking and hugging backstage at the ceremony. A third photo was a screenshot of a quote Eminem gave to Rolling Stone about whether he enjoyed the Oscars, reading: "'Absolutely,' he said. 'I got to hug Salma Hayek!'"

"And then I read this [swipe right] in @rollingstone," she said, referencing the quote. "Eminem you’re the greatest!!! If you want to read the entire article with #Eminem please see my link in bio."

At the ceremony, Eminem performed his hit "Lose Yourself," which he was not present to perform in 2003 when the song won an Oscar.

"Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity..." wrote Eminem in an Instagram post on Sunday, accompanied by a video of Barbra Streisand announcing his win in 2003. "Thanks for having me @theacademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

In an interview with Variety, the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, said that he previously turned down the chance to perform at the Oscars because he had performed the song at the Grammys just a few weeks before.

He added: "And also, back at that time, the younger me didn’t really feel like a show like that would understand me."