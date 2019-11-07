Jeff Goldblum says Woody Allen deserves due process, would consider working with him again

Actor Jeff Goldblum defended Woody Allen despite a string of disturbing allegations against the director amid the #MeToo movement.

In an interview with iNews published Wednesday, Goldblum was asked about whether he would collaborate with Allen again after appearing in the filmmaker's iconic comedy "Annie Hall."

"I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty," Goldblum responded. "I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too."

As the #MeToo movement ensnared powerful figures in entertainment, media, and politics who've been accused of sexual misconduct, Allen's years-old allegation of molestation from his daughter Dylan Farrow has prevented his new film "A Rainy Day in New York" from finding distribution in the U.S.

While the "Jurassic Park" actor expressed his support for the #MeToo movement, he also expressed his admiration for Allen's work and didn't close the door on working with him again.

"Even though I feel like this cultural shift is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire his body of work," Goldblum continued. "So I would consider working with him again, until I learned something more.”

Goldblum is set to star in a new series on Disney's streaming service Disney+ and is expected to return to the "Jurassic Park" franchise for its next installment, slated for 2021.