Washington expected to get rid of 'Redskins' name: reports

Washington to get rid of 'Redskins' name Monday: reports

The Washington Redskins, one of the NFL's oldest franchises, will get rid of its name on Monday, according to multiple reports.

USA Today, ESPN, The Washington Post, Washington Times and Sports Business Journal reported Sunday night that owner Dan Snyder is set to “retire” the name.

Washington won’t announce its new name because trademark issues are still pending. However, the “thorough review” of the name is officially over because the team wanted to “remove any doubts as to the future of the name,” Sports Business Journal, citing sources. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for the team.

The team launched the review of the name July 3 after prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America asked the team to change the name. The sponsors' concern grew after weeks of national protests following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. However, the controversy and calls for the Washington team to change its name have persisted for years.

Big-name retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target, as well as Nike and Dick's Sporting Goods, all removed Redskins merchandise from their websites last week. And last Thursday, FedEx -- which holds the naming rights to the team's Maryland stadium -- formally requested a name change. FedEx CEO Fred Smith has an ownership stake in the team.

NYC reports first day in months without single coronavirus death: report

New York City just reached its first day in nearly four months without a single coronavirus death, according to preliminary numbers released Sunday.

The data from the New York City health department released Sunday recorded no COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday — the first time since March 13 that no deaths of the virus were reported in the Big Apple. Officials tallied two probable deaths from the disease on Friday, though there weren’t any confirmed COVID-19 fatalities on that day either.

The city lost its first resident to the virus on March 11. Since then, 18,669 people were confirmed to have succumbed to the illness, in addition to the 4,613 probable COVID-19 deaths reported.

Indiana woman shot, killed after argument with Black Lives Matter supporters, family says

An Indiana woman was fatally shot earlier this month following an alleged argument between her family and a group of Black Lives Matter supporters, her family says.

The woman, 24-year-old Jessica Doty Whitaker, was walking along Indianapolis Canal Walk with her fiancé, Jose Ramirez, and two other people around 3 a.m. on July 5 when someone in their group used a racial slur, Fox 59 reported.

A group of nearby strangers overheard the comment and confronted Whitaker's group, according to the station. Ramirez alleged that the group shouted "Black Lives Matter," to which either Whitaker or someone else in their group reportedly responded with, "All Lives Matter."

Fire still burns on USS Bonhomme Richard, cause unknown.

ICYMI: Trump Jr. defends president's drop in polls, dings Biden's populist 'made in America' plan

Lindsey Graham says he will call Mueller to testify before Senate committee.

Kelly Preston, actress in 'Jerry Maguire' and wife of John Travolta, dead at 57.

Elvis' grandson, Benjamin Keough, dead at 27.

Goya 'buy-cott' begins as customers load up on product after Trump backlash.

Analog Devices in talks to buy Maxim Integrated for about $20B.

Stock futures rise to start week ahead of earnings season.

Steve Hilton suggests on "The Next Revolution" that parents should receive education tax dollar refunds if schools stay shuttered in the fall.

