Florida shatters largest single-day record of coronavirus infections in US while world sees cases spike

Florida set a new national record for the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in the United States on Sunday, while infections continue to spike around the world.

The state added at least 15,299 positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 269,811, and recorded 45 more deaths, according to state Department of Health statistics.

California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, set on Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

The grim news comes as the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global COVID-19 cases, with 230,370 more infections recorded in 24 hours.

Florida has had a record-breaking week leading to the all-time surge in cases. The state reported 514 fatalities last week, averaging 73 deaths per day. Three weeks ago, the daily average was 30 deaths.

The total number of deaths in Florida climbed to at least 4,242 on Sunday.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.