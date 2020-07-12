Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

Florida shatters largest single-day record of coronavirus infections in US while world sees cases spike

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is prepared for increased spread of coronavirusVideo

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is prepared for increased spread of coronavirus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins Sean Hannity to explain state's response to spike in COVID-19 cases.

Florida set a new national record for the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in the United States on Sunday, while infections continue to spike around the world.

The state added at least 15,299 positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 269,811, and recorded 45 more deaths, according to state Department of Health statistics.

California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, set on Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

The grim news comes as the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global COVID-19 cases, with 230,370 more infections recorded in 24 hours.

Florida has had a record-breaking week leading to the all-time surge in cases. The state reported 514 fatalities last week, averaging 73 deaths per day. Three weeks ago, the daily average was 30 deaths.

The total number of deaths in Florida climbed to at least 4,242 on Sunday.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.