Florida deputy rescues unconscious woman from house fire, carries her to safety

A deputy in Florida saved an unconscious woman during a house fire on Sunday.

Footage from Volusia County Sheriff's deputy Austin Graham's body camera shows him forcing entry into the home after responding to reports of a house fire.

Graham found the woman unconscious on the floor of a hallway, and he quickly carried her out of the home.

"Come on, ma’am, I got you," Graham could be heard saying in the footage.

Another deputy helped Graham carry the woman once he got her out of the house. She was then brought to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Graham was evaluated for smoke inhalation on the scene, but did not require hospitalization.

"Great news: At last update, she was stable and expected to make a full recovery! The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, starting in the kitchen," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement on Facebook.

