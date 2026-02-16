Two illegal aliens arrested in violent suburban home invasion involving sexual assault, kidnapping: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities announced Monday that two illegal immigrants were arrested last week in connection with a "violent" home invasion in North Carolina that sent one victim to the hospital.

The reported burglary occurred in a suburban neighborhood in the middle of the night on Wednesday, the Pitt County Sheriff said.

"At 3:16 a.m. on February 11, 2026, Pitt County deputies responded to a reported assault at 200 Louis Street in the Cherry Oaks neighborhood of Greenville. Arriving deputies determined that the incident was a home invasion," the agency said.

"Both arrested suspects were discovered to be in the United States illegally."

Police arrested the suspects two days later, identifying them as 20-year-old homeless man Jonathan David Garcia-Lario and 21-year-old Chapel Hill resident Zaid Mayen. Investigators said they recovered related evidence at an apartment in Chapel Hill, roughly two hours from the crime scene.

The suspects are accused of committing multiple serious crimes, including rape or an equivalent forcible offense, kidnapping, burglary and using a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

They are each facing four felony charges for first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree forcible sex offense, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

Authorities did not confirm the nature or extent of the victim’s injuries but said the individual was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was notified, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is expected to become involved. Authorities noted that an ICE detainer was placed on each individual, indicating that immigration agents may eventually take custody of them.

The arrests were carried out with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, which helps track and apprehend fugitives. The Chapel Hill Police Department also took part in the operation.

Officials suggested that the incident was a serious criminal offense that prompted detectives from the Major Crimes and Forensic Services Units to respond to the scene.

Garcia-Lario was initially booked into the Franklin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond, and was later transferred to the Pitt County Detention Center on Monday, where he remains in custody without bond.

Mayen was initially booked into the Orange County Detention Center and held without bond.



Fox News Digital reached out to the DHS for more information.