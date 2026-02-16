Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Florida

Agitator arrested on battery charge outside Trump's West Palm Beach golf course

Paul Messer allegedly struck anti-Trump protester multiple times in upper chest and neck during a verbal dispute

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump’s ‘Goldilocks economy’: Inflation falls as Dow hits 50,000 milestone Video

Trump’s ‘Goldilocks economy’: Inflation falls as Dow hits 50,000 milestone

Independent Women’s Forum's Patrice Onwuka analyzes GDP growth, the dip in unemployment and how a return to manufacturing is driving a 'soft landing' for the American economy in early 2026.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida police arrested an agitator outside President Donald Trump's West Palm Beach golf course this weekend.

Police say the man, identified as Paul Messer, was engaging with anti-Trump protesters across from the golf club on Sunday when he got into a verbal dispute with another protester and struck her multiple times in the upper chest and neck with a metal flagpole, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The woman stumbled backward and had visible redness on the right side of her neck. Messer was taken into custody and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on a battery charge.

The White House press pool following Trump witnessed the altercation, saying Messer was holding a pro-Trump flag during the incident.

ATTEMPTED TRUMP ASSASSIN TO LEARN SENTENCE, WITH PROSECUTORS SEEKING LIFE

President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago

U.S. President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort this weekend. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

"As we continue to hold across from the golf club, a small group of protesters gathered by a barricade. Some had signs that read 'F--- ICE,’ while another couple displayed pro-Trump flags. A man with a Trump flag was then arrested by a sheriff’s deputy. A small group continues to stand by the barricade with their signs," a pool report said.

The altercation came just weeks after Trump played golf with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Trump International Golf Club. Rounding out their foursome were college football coaching legends Urban Meyer and Nick Saban.

Trump golfing in Scotland

President Trump golfed at the Trump International Golf Course last weekend. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

SMILING ANTI-ICE AGITATOR ACCUSED OF PUNCHING FLORIDA TROOPER AS DESANTIS ASSERTS 'THIS IS NOT MINNEAPOLIS'

Trump signaled warmer relations with the Florida governor last summer, and Florida has in turn increasingly aligned itself with key Trump administration priorities.

Split of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Trump, both wearing golf attire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (l.) and President Trump played golf in late January, in what could be a sign of a thaw in their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Among those priorities is the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative launched by Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services, which DeSantis has moved to embrace. As a result, DeSantis’ state kicked off its "Healthy Florida First" initiative in January, an effort across the state to test for contaminants in food products that DeSantis said is in lockstep with the administration’s priorities.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
Close modal

Continue