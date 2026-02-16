Indiana school secretary charged after husband finds her with student, probe reveals affair with another: cops

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A married Indiana high school secretary was beaten by her husband when he allegedly caught her in a tryst with one student, which led to an investigation in which it was discovered that she had sexual relations with another.

The Union City Police Department was investigating the incident in which Alicia Hughes was battered over the weekend.

Hughes' husband found her with an 18-year-old student and confronted them, police said. He then beat her, police said.

During a probe into the incident, investigators discovered that Hughes, a secretary at the Randolph Eastern School Corporation school district, also had a sexual relationship with a separate student, age 17, police said.

"Investigators determined that Hughes and the minor engaged in sexual intercourse on at least five occasions," a police statement said.

Hughes was arrested and charged with five counts of child seduction related to the sexual relationship with the minor student.

She was taken to the Randolph County Jail and was being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

It was unclear if Hughes will be charged for her alleged relationship with the 18-year-old student or if her husband will face charges for the alleged battery.

In a statement, school district Neal Adams said Hughes had been removed from all duties pending "the outcome of the legal process."

"RESC takes all allegations involving students extremely seriously. Upon becoming aware of concerns, the corporation fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so as the investigation proceeds," he said. "We appreciate the professionalism and diligence of local authorities in handling this matter."