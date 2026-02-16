Mother shoots daughter, then herself in apparent murder-suicide at Las Vegas hotel, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mother fatally shot her young daughter before turning the gun on herself inside a Las Vegas hotel room, according to police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) homicide Lt. Robert Price said at a Monday news conference that officers were initially called to the Rio Hotel & Casino around 10:45 a.m. local time on Sunday for a welfare check on the pair.

After knocking and calling into the room for about 15 to 20 minutes, officers advised hotel security and cleared the call.

Hotel security later received additional information from family and friends asking them to attempt to locate the mother and daughter.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., security went back up to the room, made entry and discovered both victims dead.

Price said the mother, believed to be in her mid-30s, and her pre-teen daughter had traveled to Las Vegas for a dance or cheer competition.

"The mother shot her daughter and then shot herself," said Price. "This is a sad and tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family."

The homicide lieutenant stressed that the investigation remains ongoing, but told reporters a note was left behind. He declined to discuss its contents and said family members and the cheer teams had been notified.

Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported that LVMPD officials were unable to confirm whether the deaths are connected to a missing mother and daughter from Utah, identified as Tawnia McGeehan and Addi Smith. LVMPD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Utah Xtreme Cheer, which had circulated information earlier in the day about the pair being missing, later posted on Facebook that "Addi has passed away."

"We are completely heartbroken. No words do the situation justice. She was so beyond loved, and she will always be a part of the UXC family," the group wrote. "Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers and continue to send them love as they navigate this unimaginable loss."