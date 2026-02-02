Timeline: NBC host Savannah Guthrie’s mother disappears as sheriff says she may have been 'abducted'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. – Officials in Tuscon, Arizona are continuing to search for the mother of NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie after she went missing from her home and was last seen on Saturday night, saying that a crime has been committed.

84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night at her Tuscon residence at around 9:30 p.m. before she went missing, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. While officials didn't immediately elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance, Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Monday that "we do, in fact, have a crime."

Nanos said that Nancy Guthrie didn't leave the home by herself.

Savannah Guthrie released a statement to NBC's "Today" on Monday morning.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom," the statement said.

Here's a timeline of events:

Saturday 9:45 p.m.:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue on Saturday evening. Nancy Guthrie's children dropped her off at the home at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Sunday 11:00 a.m.:

Nanos said that Nancy Guthrie didn't attend her church service, adding that her family was notified about the absence by a churchgoer. Officials said family members went to Nancy Guthrie's home at around 11 a.m. and spent some time looking for her.

Sunday 12:00 p.m.:

Nancy Guthrie's family calls 911, according to officials.

Sunday afternoon/night:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department begins search and rescue efforts using helicopters, infrared cameras and drones to search for the missing 87-year-old. During a news conference on Sunday night, Nanos said they found evidence that raised "some concerns" at Nancy Guthrie's home.

"We’re pretty much just throwing everything at this that we can. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health, and so naturally that’s a great concern," Nanos said. "This is very concerning to us. We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house."

Monday:

Nanos said during a news conference that Nancy Guthrie didn't leave the house on her own accord, adding that a crime has been committed. He said that the search and rescue mission has been shut down to give that team time to rest.

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene that we do, in fact, have a crime," Nanos said. "She did not leave on her own. We know that."

"We don't see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene," he added.

Nanos noted that Nancy Guthrie has limited mobility and has medication that she needs to take every 24 hours, which could be fatal if not taken. He said that Nancy Guthrie "is of great sound mind" beside her physical ailments, adding she's "sharp as a tack."

Investigators were seen in the area where Nancy Guthrie lives, including sheriff's department helicopters.

"We need her back. We need to find her. and time is very critical. She is 84. She needs her meds," Nanos said.